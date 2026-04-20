Dallas Pulse Drop Four-Set Match to Indy Ignite

Published on April 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The Dallas PULSE (18-7) dropped a four-set match (17-25, 18-25, 25-22, 21-25) to the Indy Ignite (19-5) on Sunday evening at Fishers Event Center, rallying to take the third set before Indy closed out the match in the fourth.

Dallas PULSE outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz paced the team with 15 points on 12 kills and three blocks, adding eight digs and an assist. Outside hitter Mimi Colyer recorded 11 points on 11 kills and added four digs. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Carter Booth each finished with two kills, with Hord adding five blocks, while Tristin Savage contributed a kill. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox tallied four kills and a block, and opposite Kelsie Payne added five kills and a block. Former Indy Ignite outside hitter Isabel Martin contributed a kill. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson dished out 33 assists, adding seven digs, a kill, and an ace.

Indy Ignite opposite Azhani Tealer led all scorers with 20 points on 19 kills and a block, adding 11 digs for a double-double. Middle blocker Lydia Martyn posted 16 points on 10 kills, five blocks, and an ace. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh finished with 15 points on 13 kills and two blocks, adding 16 digs for a double-double. Middle blocker Cara Cresse and outside hitter Anna DeBeer added nine and eight kills, respectively, with DeBeer also recording 11 digs for a double-double. Setter Mia Tuaniga totaled 55 assists, along with nine digs, four kills, and two aces.

Indy opened the match on a 5-0 run before Dallas responded to cut the deficit to one at 6-5, aided by a successful block touch challenge. Indy answered with a 10-4 stretch to take a 16-9 lead into the media break and maintained control from there, with both teams trading points but neither stringing together more than two consecutive points. Indy recorded 16 kills in the frame and hit .286, while Dallas was limited to five kills and a -.059 hitting percentage, as Indy secured the set 25-17.

Indy carried its momentum into the second set, jumping out to an early lead and controlling the frame throughout. The Ignite totaled 18 kills in the set, while Dallas was held to seven, as Indy continued to apply offensive pressure and limit the PULSE's rhythm, winning the set 25-18.

The third set was Dallas' most efficient frame, hitting .316 as they battled through multiple ties and lead changes. A kill from Cresse gave Indy a 22-21 edge, but a DeBeer attack error allowed Dallas to side out and even the score at 22-22 for the final tie of the set. The error marked the start of a 4-0 PULSE run, followed by a Maldonado Diaz block and back-to-back kills to take the set 25-22.

Dallas opened the fourth set on a 5-0 run before Indy responded with a 3-0 stretch. A PULSE error followed, and the Ignite used a 7-0 run to take a 10-6 lead. Dallas answered with a push to cut the deficit to one at 18-17, but Indy extended its lead to 22-19. A successful Dallas floor touch challenge briefly shifted momentum, reversing the score to 21-19, but Indy closed the match on a 4-2 run to claim the win.

Dallas will travel to San Diego to face the Mojo at Viejas Arena on Friday, April 24, at 9 p.m. CT, with the match streaming live on Scripps Sports Network and Victory+.

Tickets are available.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 19, 2026

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