Dallas Pulse Sweep Omaha Supernovas to Clinch First Playoff Berth in Franchise History

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Dallas Pulse (17-6) controlled the match from start to finish in a straight-sets road sweep (25-21, 25-21, 25-22) over the Omaha Supernovas (11-13), its seventh sweep of the season.

Major League Volleyball's most prolific offensive pairing - Dallas Pulse outside hitters Mimi Colyer and Sofia Maldonado Diaz - delivered another standout performance. Colyer finished with 19 points on 18 kills (.405) and an ace, while Maldonado Diaz added a match-high 22 points on 21 kills (.333) and a block. Both players contributed six digs. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox recorded eight kills on 16 swings (.312), adding a block, two assists, and 11 digs to finish with a double-double. Middle blockers Karson Bacon and Hord each totaled two kills, with Bacon adding a block and Hord contributing four blocks, two digs, and two assists. Opposite Kelsie Payne finished with two kills, six digs, one block, and one assist. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson dished out 42 assists and added 12 digs for her 19th double-double of the season, along with two blocks, as Dallas hit .320 - its ninth match hitting above .300.

For Omaha, outside hitter Sarah Parsons led the way with 13 points on 11 kills, an ace, and a block. Opposite Emily Londot added 10 points on eight kills, two blocks, and five digs, while outside hitter Reagan Cooper contributed five kills. Middle blockers Leyla Blackwell and Janice Leao recorded four kills and three kills, respectively, while opposite Merritt Beason added four kills. Setter Sydney Hilley finished with 18 assists, two digs, and a kill.

Dallas took the first point to open the match. Four ties followed, but the PULSE maintained control with several key runs: a 3-0 surge featuring a kill from Bacon and back-to-back kills from Colyer; another sparked by consecutive kills from Maldonado Diaz and a block by Bacon; and a third fueled by two kills from Colyer and one from Bacon. Those stretches helped Dallas build its largest lead of the set at 21-16. A 4-1 run by Omaha cut the deficit to 22-20, but Dallas responded by closing the set on a 3-1 run to win 25-21. Dallas hit .378 in the set, led by Colyer, who hit .667, and Maldonado Diaz. The duo combined for 14 of the team's 20 kills, with seven apiece, while Omaha hit .200.

The PULSE erased an early 9-7 deficit in the second set. A kill from Colyer secured the sideout and sent Valentin-Anderson to the service line, where Dallas used a 4-0 run to take an 11-9 lead. Later, a Dallas error, a Leao block, and a Beason kill cut the PULSE's lead to one at 18-17, but Dallas responded with a Colyer kill and two Supernovas errors to push the margin to 21-17. The PULSE maintained control from there, closing out the set 25-21 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.h.

Dallas controlled the set and built a 15-9 lead. Omaha pulled within one at 17-16, but the PULSE pushed the margin back to 20-16. The Supernovas again closed the gap, trimming it to 22-20, before Dallas finished off a 25-22 win to secure the match victory and clinch a playoff berth.

Dallas returns to Comerica Center on Friday, April 17, to face the Columbus Fury in the final meeting of the regular season at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live on Victory+.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 12, 2026

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