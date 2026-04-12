Atlanta Vibe Fall 3-0 at Indy Ignite

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe fell 3-0 on the road at the Indy Ignite Sunday.

"When you have multiple pins firing the way that they were firing, that's going to be hard for us to stop," Atlanta Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said. "I wish we would have shown up a little bit more ready to play, so that part was disappointing, but we started battling there at the end of the second and I liked our fight to finish out the match from thereon."

Indy took the first set, 25-19, and the early 1-0 lead.

The Vibe and Ignite battled to extra points in the second set before Indy extended the lead to 2-0 with a 28-26 win.

Atlanta pushed again in the third set to take it to extras but Indy prevailed to take the set 27-25 and overall 3-0 victory.

Vibe Outside Hitter Taylor Smith led Atlanta's offense and defense with 12 kills and 14 digs, her second double-double in as many matches, along with one service ace.

Smith said she's always loved the aspect of making an impact on the defensive side of the game to balance out her attacking prowess.

"My whole career, I've loved to go dig balls," Smith said. "When I go back to serve, that's when my mentality shifts."

Atlanta Opposite Hitter Anna Dixon provided instant impact off the bench with 11 kills and five digs.

"Every time I get subbed in, I'm like 'ok, just be the spark plug,'" Dixon said. "I just need to bring the energy and let the game fall."

Vibe Middle Blocker Maggie Mendelson turned in a strong all-around performance with seven kills, two aces, two digs and a block.

Atlanta returns home to Gas South Arena for the team's next match at 7 PM ET on April 17 against the San Diego Mojo.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 12, 2026

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