Rise Outlast Fury in Five Sets

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Columbus Fury and Grand Rapids Rise battled to five sets for the seventh-consecutive match in the series, but this time the Rise pulled out the win, 26-28, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 9-15, on Sunday at Van Andel Arena.

Raina Terry recorded her eighth double-double of the season with a team-high 18 kills and 11 digs. Megan Lush also posted a double-double with 16 kills and 19 assists, while Regan Pittman-Nelson had 12 kills and hit .346.

Audrey Pak dished out 40 assists and had 10 digs for her seventh double-double of the season.

The Rise pulled out a marathon first set, 28-26, after the teams were locked in a close set throughout. The Fury kept it close the entire way and took their first lead at 19-18 and even had set point at 26-25 before the Rise finished on a 3-0 run. Terry finished with seven kills on just nine swings in the set.

Columbus tied the match up with a 25-20 win in the second set, with the Fury leading most of the way. Lush had the biggest offensive impact in the set, finishing with seven kills on 11 attempts. As a team, the Fury hit .486 in the second set and finished with four blocks.

Grand Rapids got out to a big lead in the third set and never looked back, rolling to a 25-18 win. The Fury trailed 11-4 before chipping away at the lead, but the Rise were able to hold off a late rally. The Rise hit .444 in the third set and held the Fury to a .103 hitting percentage.

The Fury bounced right back in the fourth set to win it 25-21 and send the match to the fifth set. Lush continued her great match and added five more kills in the fourth set.

The Rise led from start to finish in the fifth set and closed out the win, 15-9, as they hit .364 and held the Fury to an .065 hitting percentage.

Up Next

The Fury will head to Dallas next Friday at 8 p.m., before returning to Nationwide Arena on Sunday, April 19 to host the Grand Rapids Rise at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 12, 2026

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