Atlanta Vibe Face Omaha at Home Sunday

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe are back at home Sunday, April 19 to face the Omaha Supernovas at Gas South Arena.

Atlanta is coming off a 3-0 home loss to the San Diego Mojo on April 17 and leads the season series, 2-1, with the Supernovas to this point in 2026.

The Vibe (9-14) and Supernovas (12-13) share several familiarities. Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth is a 2012 University of Nebraska alumna and helped guide the Huskers to an NCAA title as an assistant coach from 2017 to 2019. Vibe GM and Assistant Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn is a former Supernovas Head Coach where she compiled a 37-15 record and led Omaha to the 2024 championship title. Atlanta rookie Ava Martin starred as an Outside Hitter at Creighton University in Omaha.

The Vibe meet the Supernovas Sunday at 3 PM ET. The match will stream on YouTube.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 18, 2026

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