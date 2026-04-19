Atlanta Vibe Fall 3-0 to Omaha Supernovas

Published on April 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe Fell 3-0 to the Omaha Supernovas Sunday at Gas South Arena.

"We have a few weeks left of the season and I hope we can bounce back," Atlanta Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said.

Omaha took the early 1-0 lead, 25-21, in the first set.

The Supernovas won the second set 25-11 to extend the lead to 2-0.

Omaha took the third set, 25-14, and the 3-0 victory.

Atlanta Outside Hitter Leah Edmond led the Vibe's offensive attack with 10 kills along with five digs.

Edmond said the key to finishing the season strong as a team is trust and confidence, and that she'll continue to model motivation and positivity for her teammates.

"We still have four games left, you can still end the season on a high note and still finish for each other," Edmond said.

Vibe Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones added nine kills and three digs.

Vibe Middle Blocker Jackie Moore found success at the net against Omaha's defense with three kills along with two digs and a block.

Moore said she was aiming for an aggressive approach to make an impact on the match and that her biggest area of growth as a rookie has been "coming out of her shell" to communicate more confidently on the court.

"I wouldn't say I'm the most proud of my performance but I would say that I tried to stay in it the whole time even when we were down," Moore said.

Atlanta hits the road for the team's next match at 7 PM ET on April 22 against the Grand Rapids Rise.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 19, 2026

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