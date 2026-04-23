Atlanta Vibe Fall 3-2 in Close Battle at Grand Rapids Rise

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe fell 3-2 in a close battle on the road at the Grand Rapids Rise Wednesday.

Atlanta won the first set with a 25-21 margin to open the match with a 1-0 lead behind six kills from Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and four kills from Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones.

Grand Rapids evened it up in the second set with a 25-19 win.

The Rise took the 2-1 lead in the third set with a 25-17 result.

Atlanta battled back and knotted it up 2-2 with a 25-23 win in the fourth set behind four kills from Edmond and four kills from Outside Hitter Taylor Smith.

Grand Rapids closed the 3-2 victory with a 15-10 win in the fifth and final set.

Edmond, Jones, Smith and Atlanta Setter Shannon Shields all scored double-doubles on the night.

Edmond and Jones co-led the Vibe attack with 17 kills each. Jones added 14 digs and led Atlanta with four blocks for her double-double, while Edmond added 12 digs for her double-double.

Smith surged in the final sets to a double-double of 12 kills, 15 digs and a block.

Shields ran Atlanta's offense to the tune of a career-high 55 assists, also a high mark for the Vibe this season. Shields added 13 digs, five kills and a block.

Libero Elli McKissock added a team-high 20 digs to Atlanta's defensive effort.

Atlanta returns to Gas South Arena Sunday at 3 PM ET for the team's final home match of the season against the Indy Ignite.







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