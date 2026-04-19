Mojo Stay Hot with Sweep of Orlando, Close in on Postseason

Published on April 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The San Diego Mojo continued their late-season push on Sunday afternoon, sweeping the Orlando Valkyries 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 at Addition Financial Arena for their third consecutive victory.

San Diego secured its second straight sweep on the road and extended its winning streak to three matches, marking the fourth three-match run of the season. The Mojo have now won six of their last seven contests, the second time this year they have posted a 6-1 stretch.

With the win, San Diego improved to 13-11, matching the best record and win total in franchise history and are in third place with four matches remaining in the regular season. The Mojo have now won three straight road matches by sweep and recorded back-to-back sweeps for the first time in team history.

Defending champion Orlando fell to 10-14 on the season and sits in sixth place in the Major League Volleyball standings.

After opening the season 1-6, San Diego has caught fire, winning 12 of its last 17 matches.

Setter Marlie Monserez recorded her 19th double-double of the season, finishing with 30 assists and 10 digs to pace the offense. Monserez now holds the Mojo single-season and career assists records with 962, continuing her historic command of the San Diego offense. Grace Loberg led the scoring effort with 13 kills on a .355 hitting percentage, adding three blocks and nine digs.

Taylor Sandbothe and Maya Tabron each added 12 points. Sandbothe totaled seven kills, three blocks and two aces, while Tabron contributed 10 kills, two blocks and five digs. Defensively, libero Shara Venegas anchored the effort with 17 digs, a Mojo record for a three-set match.

San Diego controlled the net throughout, out-blocking Orlando 12-4. The Mojo's 12 blocks were one shy of the team record for a three-set match, while the team also matched its three-set record with 58 digs.

San Diego took control early in the opening set, racing out to a 10-5 lead behind aggressive serving and strong play at the net. The Mojo never allowed Orlando to find rhythm, closing the frame on a steady run to secure the 25-17 win.

The second set was more competitive, with Orlando briefly gaining momentum, but San Diego responded with a decisive mid-set push. Blocks from Sandbothe and Morgan Lewis sparked the run, while Loberg and Tabron delivered in transition to help the Mojo separate and take a 2-0 lead with a 25-19 victory.

Set three featured the tightest battle of the match, with multiple ties down the stretch. After Orlando erased a late deficit to even the score at 23-23, San Diego stayed composed. Tabron delivered a clutch kill out of the timeout, then closed the match with a block at the net to seal the 25-23 win and complete the sweep.

The Mojo return home on Friday, April 24 to square off with the second-place Dallas Pulse. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 19, 2026

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