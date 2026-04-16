Atlanta Vibe Face San Diego at Home Friday

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe return home Friday, April 17 to face the San Diego Mojo at Gas South Arena.

Atlanta is coming off a 3-0 road loss to the Indy Ignite on April 12 and leads the season series, 2-1, with the Mojo to this point in 2026.

The Vibe (9-13) and Mojo (11-11) share several familiarities. The Vibe will face former players Middle Blocker Karis Watson, Setter Marlie Monserez and Middle Blocker McKenna Vicini. Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth and Mojo Head Coach Alisha Childress were teammates on the United States Olympic Volleyball Team that earned a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Atlanta Libero Elli McKissock and Monserez both hail from Windermere, Florida and were teammates at the University of Florida in 2020 and 2021.

The Vibe meet the Mojo Friday at 7 PM ET. The match will stream on Scripps Sports Network.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 16, 2026

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