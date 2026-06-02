MLV Champions, Dallas PULSE Re-Signs Layne Van Buskirk, Kelsie Payne and Kaylee Cox for 2027 Season

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE, reigning Major League Volleyball Champions, have re-signed three key players from the club's inaugural championship season: middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk, opposite Kelsie Payne and hitter Kaylee Cox.

Van Buskirk, Payne and Cox return as the PULSE continues building its 2027 roster through a champion's lens, with each athlete bringing leadership traits, elite talent, versatility and the drive to uphold the standard established in the team's first season.

"Layne, Kelsie and Kaylee each played an important role in helping establish the identity of Dallas PULSE volleyball," said Grady Raskin, CEO of Dallas PULSE. "Beyond being incredible players, they understand what it takes to compete at a championship level. They bring the mindset, professionalism and team-first approach we want as we continue building for 2027."

The 2027 roster will represent an evolution of the championship foundation built during the club's inaugural season, with Dallas strategically recruiting and selecting players who elevate the roster as a whole and position the team to build on its first-year results.

"Our goal is not simply to return to where we were, but to continue raising the bar," said Shannon Winzer, Dallas PULSE Head Coach. "This roster is being built with intention. We are adding players who fit how we want to compete, how we want to train and how we want to represent North Texas. Having Layne, Kelsie and Kaylee back was a targeted decision that allows us to retain positional skills, versatility and a strong connection to our championship foundation as we move forward."

Van Buskirk, a member of the 2026 MLV All-League Second Team and a league leader in kill percentage and blocks, brings a highly versatile presence at the net, combining elite attacking ability with defensive strength.

Payne, a veteran with a strong international pedigree and now MLV championship experience, is a force at the net and provides valuable depth at the opposite position.

Cox adds all-around skills to the hitter position, with the ability to fill needs at both outside hitter and opposite positions, while also serving as an elite passer to support other key threats.

All three athletes were leaders in the locker room for the 2026 PULSE who will represent and communicate the expectations, intensity, and culture required for championship-level volleyball.

Additional player announcements will be made throughout June as Dallas PULSE unveils its 2027 roster. Season ticket information and updates on the 2027 season are available at DallasPulseVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.