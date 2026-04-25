Supernovas Take Down Fury in Four Sets

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Columbus Fury came up short against the Omaha Supernovas in four sets, 21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 20-25, on Friday night at the CHI Health Center.

Megan Lush had a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs, while also adding four blocks. Lush also surpassed a career milestone by surpassing 500 kills to go along with 700-plus digs in her MLV career.

Jaelyn Hodge also had 11 kills and added six digs. Regan Pittman-Nelson finished with a team-high five blocks and chipped in seven kills.

Ryan White made her first career MLV start at libero for the Fury and finished with a team-high 22 digs.

The Fury started fast in the opening set and jumped out to an 11-6 lead before Omaha came alive. The Supernovas used a 6-1 run to tie the set up at 12-all before eventually taking the lead and holding it until the end for a 25-21 win. Omaha had six blocks in the first set and held Columbus to an .094 hitting percentage.

Columbus evened the match up with a narrow 25-23 win in the second set. The Fury jumped out to an early lead again at 15-11 before a 5-0 run by the Supernovas gave them the lead. The teams went back-and-forth all the way to the end with the Fury winning the final two points. Lush and Pittman-Nelson each had four kills and a block in the set to lead the way.

The Omaha Supernovas put together a strong third set and rolled to 25-18 win to retake the lead in the match. The Fury were held to a negative hitting percentage as the Supernovas had eight blocks in the set.

It was more of the same in the fourth set, as the Supernovas won it 25-20 to close out the match and clinch a spot in the MLV postseason. Omaha's Sarah Parsons had seven kills in the set and finished with 21 for the match.

Up Next

The Fury are back home against the San Diego Mojo on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for the penultimate home match of the season at Nationwide Arena. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.