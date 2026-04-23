Trip to Omaha on Deck for Fury

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury head back on the road to face the Omaha Supernovas on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, with the match broadcast on Scripps Sports Network and YouTube.

The Fury are back home against the San Diego Mojo on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for the penultimate home match of the season at Nationwide Arena. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).

THE SERIES

This is the 12th meeting between the Columbus Fury and the Omaha Supernovas, with the Supernovas holding a 9-2 advantage in the all-time series. The Fury will look to even the season series with the Supernovas.

THE OPPONENT

The Omaha Supernovas are led by Interim Head Coach Thomas Robson, who took over on April 7 and has gone 2-2 in four matches. Brooke Nuneviller and Emily Londot both represented the Supernovas in the 2026 MLV All-Star Match. With back-to-back wins and strong performances by Merritt Beason, the Supernovas are fourth in the MLV standings.

UNLEASH THE FURY

- The Fury are in the final stretch run, with four regular season matches remaining. Of the remaining four matches, two are at home.

- Raina Terry has been outstanding this season, following up on her solid rookie year in 2025. The Marengo, Ohio native is third in MLV with 4.67 points per set and 439 points. Terry has had double-digit points in all but three matches and has eight double-doubles as well.

- Regan Pittman-Nelson has been a force at the net for the Fury this season, leading the league with 60 total blocks and sitting second with 0.72 blocks per set. Pittman-Nelson has also been an offensive threat, scoring double-digit points in 10 matches this season.

- Kamaile Hiapo stepped into the starting libero role in mid-February and has done a stellar job. She has posted six matches with 20+ digs and set a franchise record with 27 digs in the four-set win over the Orlando Valkyries on Feb. 22. In her 15 starts, Hiapo is averaging 3.88 digs per set.

- The Fury are second in Major League Volleyball with 2.62 blocks per set and 246 total blocks. Columbus has had double-digit blocks in 15 matches, including a franchise record-tying 17 blocks on two occasions.

- Rookie setter Audrey Pak followed up her Major League Volleyball Player of the Week award with a career match, posting 42 assists, 16 digs, and six points in the reverse sweep win over Grand Rapids. Pak set another career high with 48 assists in the five-set loss to Atlanta on April 10.

- Raina Terry, Regan Pittman-Nelson and Abby Walker all competed in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on Saturday, March 28 in Orlando. Terry and Walker picked up the win as part of Team Meske.

- Columbus' roster features four Ohio natives, Megan Lush, Ashley Evans, Raina Terry and Abby Walker, who will once again be playing volleyball in the Buckeye State.

TERRY'S CAREER NIGHT

Raina Terry set new franchise records with 35 points and 30 kills in the thrilling five-set loss to the Atlanta Vibe on April 10. Terry also had a career-high 20 digs and 73 total attacks, while still hitting .301 for the match. In addition to the incredible match performance, Terry reached a career milestone with more than 500 kills in her two-year Major League Volleyball career. This season, Terry has six matches with 20-plus kills, double-digit kills in all but five matches and eight double-doubles. The Marengo, Ohio native and Illinois graduate also ranks third in the league with 50 total blocks.

FURY STARS SHINE AT MLV ALL-STAR MATCH

A trio of Columbus Fury stars made their All-Star debuts in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, with Raina Terry and Abby Walker picking up the win as part of Team Meske. Walker had a tremendous match, recording three kills on just six swings, two blocks and two aces. Terry finished with three kills, two digs and one ace. Pittman-Nelson chipped in three kills, one block and one ace for Team Launiere.

BLOCK PARTY

The Columbus Fury's biggest strength this season has been the team's presence at the net, stuffing 2.62 blocks per set and 246 total blocks. The team has posted double-digit blocks in 15 of the 24 matches this season and have recorded a franchise record-tying 17 total blocks on two occasions. This has been a team effort by the Fury, as Regan Pittman-Nelson leads the team with 60 blocks while Raina Terry is right behind her with 50 blocks and five other players also have double-digit blocks.

PAK NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Columbus Fury rookie setter Audrey Pak was named the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports on March 31. She is the first Fury player this season to earn weekly honors. The native of Moraga, Calif. dished out 28 assists (9.33 per set) in a sweep of the defending champion Orlando Valkyries. She led the Fury to a season-high hitting percentage of .363 - the second-best single match hitting mark in team history. She also added six digs, two kills and one block in the match.

TWO NEW FACES FOR STRETCH RUN

The Fury announced the signings of Brianna Ford, who most recently played for USC Münster in the German Bundesliga, and Ryan White, a University of Kansas graduate who will make her professional debut with the Fury. A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, Ford signed with the Fury following her first professional season for USC Münster in the German Bundesliga. White, who started her collegiate career at Oregon State before playing her final season at Kansas in 2025, helped lead the Jayhawks to the program's fourth NCAA Sweet 16 last season.

RECORD BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Kamaile Hiapo was forced into the starting libero role in mid-March and has done an impressive job serving as the Fury's defensive leader. In her first start, against Dallas on Feb. 14, Hiapo led the team with 10 digs while adding three assists. Hiapo doubled that output in her second start, with 20 digs and six assists in the four-set loss to the Atlanta Vibe on Feb. 19. In her third start of the season, the Gilbert, Arizona native set a franchise record with 27 digs to help the Fury beat the defending champion Orlando Valkyries. Hiapo started strong with eight digs in the first set, before posting five in the second set and four in the third. She saved her best for last though, registering 10 digs in the decisive fourth set to secure the win.

THE RETURNERS

Megan Lush, Raina Terry and Abby Walker - all Ohio natives - return for another season with the Columbus Fury in 2026. The duo of Terry and Walker were drafted in 2024 and played big roles for the Fury as rookies last season. Terry made an immediate impact, finishing second on the team with 2.55 kills per set (194 kills) and 3.11 points per set (236) after being selected with the 11th overall pick. Walker led the team in blocks and hitting percentage after being taken with the 32nd overall pick. Lush, the two-time team captain and 2025 MLV All-Star, had another great all-around season for the Fury in 2025, finishing with 163 kills, 220 digs, 22 blocks and nine service aces.

THE NEWCOMERS

The Columbus Fury signed several high-impact free agents in August, adding more experience and size to the roster. Among those free agents is setter Ashley Evans - an Ohio native - who played last season for Bergamo in the Italian league after being the MLV assists leader during the league's inaugural season in 2024. Additionally, the Fury added middle blocker Rachel Gomez, setter Audrey Pak and middle blocker Regan Pittman in August. Columbus later signed middle blocker Rainelle Jones, an MLV veteran and Fury fan favorite from the 2024 season, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge, libero Kamaile Hiapo and opposite Kashauna Williams.

THE ROOKIES

With a plan of adding "point scorers" to the roster during the 2025 MLV Draft, the Columbus Fury did just that by adding Flormarie Heredia Colon (Miami), Maya Winterhoff (App State) and free agent Akasha Anderson (Purdue). Heredia Colon, an outside hitter from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led the NCAA in kills as a senior in 2025 and set the Miami record for career kills. Winterhoff, a middle blocker, led the Sun Belt in hitting percentage for a third-consecutive season in 2025, while Anderson, an outside hitter, was named All-Big Ten Second Team in her final collegiate season.

BIG TEN COUNTRY

Columbus lies in the heart of Big Ten country and is home to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The team roster features eight players who spent at least one season at a Big Ten school.

- Penn State alumna Megan Lush won two national titles with the Nittany Lions. Kashauna Williams finished her collegiate career with one season at Penn State in 2022.

- Raina Terry finished third in the NCAA in attacks per set, fourth in total attacks, eighth in kills per set and ninth in total kills during her senior season with Illinois.

- Rainelle Jones set career records for total blocks (718) and block assists (654), as well as leading the NCAA in blocks per set in 2021 and 2022 at Maryland.

- Ashley Evans became the first Purdue Boilermaker in history to record 4,000 assists and 1,000 digs in a career.

- Regan Pittman-Nelson earned three All-America honors while at Minnesota, including being named an AVCA First Team All-American in 2019.

- Audrey Pak played one season in the Big Ten for UCLA and received the 2024 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

- Akasha Anderson completed her collegiate career at Purdue in 2025 and received All-Big Ten Second Team honors.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 23, 2026

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