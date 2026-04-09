Rise Throwback to '90s Night on April 17

Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







Friday, April 17, 2026 vs. Indy Ignite

'90s Night presented by Gentex Corporation

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

'90s Night presented by Gentex Corporation: Throw it back in style at '90s Night! A totally rad evening will be packed with retro fun and a Rise-themed fanny pack giveaway.

Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Rise-themed fanny pack.

Family 4-Pack: Create unforgettable memories at every weekend home match! Packages start at just $88 and include four tickets plus a $50 food & beverage voucher, everything you need for a great night together. Presented by Celsius. Offer is available here.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2026 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

*Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets *In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday) *By phone at (616) 575-6500

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 9, 2026

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