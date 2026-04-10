Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face Columbus Friday
Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
The Atlanta Vibe are back on the road Friday to face the Columbus Fury.
Atlanta is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Orlando Valkyries on April 4. The Vibe and Fury are tied 1-1 in the season series to this point.
The Vibe (8-12) and Fury (5-15) share several familiarities. The Vibe face former Middle Blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson and former Libero Kamaile Hiapo who
both played for Atlanta in the team's inaugural season in 2024. Atlanta Middle Blocker Raven Colvin, Columbus Outside Hitter Akasha Anderson and Columbus Setter Ashley Evans all played collegiate volleyball at Purdue.
The Vibe meet the Fury on April 10 at 7 PM ET. The match will be streamed on the Roku Channel.
Major League Volleyball Stories from April 9, 2026
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