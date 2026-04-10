Supernovas Set for Crucial Home Doubleheader Weekend vs. Grand Rapids, Dallas

Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas react after an important point

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas react after an important point(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will host a pivotal home weekend doubleheader as they continue their MLV playoff push, facing the Grand Rapids Rise on Friday, April 10, before welcoming the second-place Dallas Pulse on Sunday, April 12.

The Supernovas will take on the Rise as part of the franchise's second "Volleyball After Dark Showcase," which features a spring exhibition match between the University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK) and Wayne State. That match will begin at 5 p.m. CDT on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center, followed by the Supernovas and Rise at 8 p.m. CDT. Dallas will make its second and final trip of the season to the CHI Health Center for Omaha Day on Sunday, with first serve set for 4 p.m. CDT.

Both matches on Friday, along with Sunday's Supernovas contest, will be broadcast live by Nebraska Public Media. Out-of-state viewers can watch both matches on the MLV YouTube channel and can listen on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

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Match Details vs. Grand Rapids

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (11-11) vs. Grand Rapids (7-14)

When: Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m. CDT

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Ne.

Watch: Nebraska Public Media / MLV YouTube Channel / Scripps Sports Network

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Omaha leads 2-1; Four of four meetings, Two of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 10-2 (Marc h 20, 2026, last matchup, 3-0 Omaha)

Match Details vs. Dallas

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (11-11) vs. Dallas Pulse (16-6)

When: Sunday, April 12 at 4 p.m. CDT

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Ne.

Watch: Nebraska Public Media / MLV YouTube Channel

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Tied 1-1; Third of four meetings, two of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Tied 1-1 (Feb. 12, 2026, last matchup, 3-2 Dallas)

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Supernovas Latest

The Supernovas will be led by newly appointed Interim Head Coach Thomas Robson, who will make his head coaching debut Friday night against Grand Rapids. Omaha is coming off a 1-1 start to April last weekend.

The Novas dispatched the rival Atlanta Vibe on Thursday, April 2, at the Georgia State Convocation Center in four sets. Making her second career start, setter Brooke Mosher dazzled with 51 assists and 11 digs in the victory. Libero Elena Oglivie tied the MLV all-time digs record with 32 in the match, which also marked a new single-match, all-time high and four-set high for the Supernovas. Plus, opposite Emily Londot fired off a career-best 22 kills on a .358 hitting percentage while adding nine digs.

Fellow opposite Merritt Beason provided a spark in Omaha's next contest back at home, but it wasn't enough as the Novas were swept by the league-leading Indy Ignite. Beason delivered her highest output since Feb. 22, producing eight points on five kills, two blocks, one ace and three digs. Reagan Cooper led all Novas with 12 points on 11 kills and one block. Mosher turned in another productive outing in her third career pro start, dishing out 32 assists and eight digs with one kill. The rookie compiled 83 assists and 19 digs across her two matches, averaging 11.86 assists and 2.71 digs per set.

Playoff Chase

MLV looks to be in store for a thrilling finish to the 2026 season. The Supernovas are hanging on to third place at 11-11, but are in close proximity to other contenders in San Diego (10-10, 4th), Orlando (10-11, 5th) and Atlanta (8-12, 6th).

Scouting Grand Rapids

Reeling from injuries and a devastating reverse sweep at the hands of Columbus, the Grand Rapids Rise enter the weekend seventh in MLV at 7-14. Having lost four of their last five matches, the Rise are in desperate need of wins to keep their postseason hopes alive. The franchise is seeking its first playoff berth since reaching the 2024 MLV Championship against Omaha.

Former Supernovas outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine has enjoyed a breakout season in her third year as a pro. She leads the team and ranks fifth in the league with 293 points and 3.96 per set. Her team-high 261 kills rank sixth in MLV, while her 244 digs rank seventh.

Grand Rapids' leading scorer from 2025, outside hitter Carli Snyder, is the only other player on the roster with more than 200 points, totaling 241 at 3.49 per set. She also contributes 2.51 digs per set and 20 blocks, while leading the team with 13 aces.

Dealing with injuries to starting middle blockers Rhamat Alhassan and Leah Meyer, third-year head coach Cathy George has leaned on Alyssa Jensen. Jensen is averaging 2.34 points per set and has recorded 44 blocks in 47 sets, good for 0.94 blocks per set. Her .286 hitting percentage is modest for a middle blocker.

Camryn Turner has performed well since stepping in as the starting setter on Feb. 26, averaging 9.40 assists and 2.77 digs per set. The Kansas product has been particularly effective against Omaha, posting 10.86 assists and 4.0 digs per set in two starts against the Supernovas this season.

Libero Morgan Hentz, who was traded from Omaha to Grand Rapids on Feb. 13, leads the league with 358 total digs. She ranks second in MLV in digs per set at 3.93, trailing only her trade counterpart, Elena Oglivie.

Scouting Dallas

The first-year expansion franchise has thrived in 2026, entering the weekend second in the league at 16-6 and just a few results away from clinching a postseason berth - which will be held in its home arena.

The Pulse are spearheaded by No. 1 overall pick and MVP favorite Mimi Colyer. The outside hitter, who starred at Wisconsin and Oregon, leads the league with 427 points and 5.02 per set. She is the only player in MLV with more than 400 points while averaging over five per set, doing so on a .294 hitting percentage across 945 attacks.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz forms a lethal duo with Colyer. The Louisville product ranks second in the league with 392 points and 4.90 per set, while also contributing 33 blocks and 18 aces.

Former Supernovas standout and 2024 MLV champion Natalia Valentín-Anderson has ignited the league's most potent offense. The Puerto Rico Olympian is the only setter in MLV averaging more than 12 assists per set (12.04) and leads the Pulse with 306 digs, ranking third in the league. Her 3.60 digs per set rank fourth.

Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk was enjoying a stellar season before suffering a season-ending injury, paving the way for 6-foot-7 Carter Booth, who is expected to join the team after her season in Italy concludes.

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ROBSON STEPS IN AS INTERIM HEAD COACH

The Omaha Supernovas announced on Tuesday the team has parted ways with Head Coach Luka Slabe and promoted Thomas Robson to interim head coach for the remainder of the 2026 season. Blake Rawlins will remain on staff as assistant coach alongside Robson.

Following the season, Robson will resume his role as assistant coach after signing an extension with the franchise through the 2028 season.

A rising figure in the sport, Robson has played an instrumental role in Omaha's on-court success over the past three seasons, highlighted by the Supernovas winning the inaugural MLV Championship in 2024 and guiding a retooled roster to the 2025 MLV Regular Season Championship.

Robson began his coaching career in the NAIA ranks at Viterbo University as an assistant. The program compiled an 89-19 overall record across his four seasons, including two NAIA national semifinal appearances. He also helped develop nine All-Americans and three regional Players of the Year.

He later joined head coach Kelly Sheffield and the Wisconsin volleyball program as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season, helping the Badgers secure their fourth consecutive Big Ten title and a 28-4 overall record. Wisconsin advanced to the NCAA Regional Final before falling in five sets to Pittsburgh.

CAN YOU DIG IT?

For Supernovas libero Elena Oglivie - yes, she can. Acquired in a blockbuster trade with Grand Rapids on Feb. 13, Oglivie has thrived since arriving in Omaha.

In a nearly identical sample size, she is averaging a would-be league-leading 4.18 digs per set across nine matches.

Her latest outing ranks among the best in league history: 32 digs in a four-set win at Atlanta on April 2.

The total is the most ever in a MLV four-set match and ties the league single-match record, matching Orlando's Georgia Murphy.

It also sets a new Supernovas franchise record, while her 12 digs in the fourth set mark a new single-set team record.

During her recent surge, Oglivie now leads the league in digs per set (4.03) and is the only libero above 4.0.

OMAHA CATEGORY GRAND RAPIDS

39 Sets Played 35

163 Digs 135

4.18 Digs Per Set 3.86

30 Assists 20

0.77 Assists Per Set 0.57

NUNEVILLER, LONDOT DELIVER AT 2026 MLV ALL-STAR MATCH

The Omaha Supernovas' star pair of Brooke Nuneviller and Emily Londot shined in the 2026 MLV All-Star Match on March 28 at Addition Financial Arena as Team Meskie defeated Team Launiere 2-1 in front of a national audience on CBS.

As part of the winning Team Meskie, Londot recorded six points on five kills and one block, adding four digs. The bulk of her production came in the second set, as the second-year opposite, selected by the Supernovas with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 MLV Draft, delivered four kills on a .300 hitting percentage along with all four of her digs.

Nuneviller, who started the final two sets for Team Launiere, finished with five kills and six digs.

A total of 5,380 fans, a lower-bowl sellout that marked the arena's largest pro volleyball crowd, witnessed the second annual showcase of MLV's top players.

STEPPED IN. STEPPED UP.

Drafted No. 15 overall and in the second round of the 2025 MLV Draft, rookie setter Brooke Mosher has seen limited action behind reigning league setter of the Year Sydney Hilley, but the former Pittsburgh Panther has stepped up when she's been needed.

Subbing in to make her second career pro start for the injured Hilley on April 2, Mosher dazzled against Atlanta, orchestrating the Supernovas offense to a four-set win over the Vibe while posting 51 digs (12.75 D/S) and 11 digs (2.75 D/S).

The former college attacker also displayed her offensive prowess with five kills on nine swings as well as one block for six points.

Mosher's performance is a rarity in the three seasons of MLV as she turned in the seventh performance and became just the fourth different rookie setter to record at least 50 assists in a match.

She joins Camryn Turner (Grand Rapids), Mia Tuaniga (Atlanta) and Marlie Monserez (Atlanta) to join the exclusive club and the first to do of the 2026 rookie setter class.

Assists Digs Player Date Opponent

58 21 Camryn Turner (GR) April 26, 2025 Atlanta

57 13 Mia Tuaniga (ATL) Jan. 30, 2025 San Diego

56 23 Camryn Turner (GR) April 30, 2025 Orlando

56 11 Marlie Monserez (ATL) April 13, 2024 Omaha

55 20 Camryn Turner (GR) March 28, 2025 Columbus

55 13 Marlie Monserez (ATL) April 21, 2024 Orlando

51 11 Brooke Mosher (OMA) April 2, 2026 Atlanta

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Major League Volleyball Stories from April 9, 2026

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