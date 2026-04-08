International Volleyball Hall of Fame to Honor John Cook with 2026 Mayoral Award of Excellence

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







HOLYOKE, Mass. - The International Volleyball Hall of Fame (IVHF) is proud to announce that John Cook, legendary head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball program and General Manager and Co-Owner of the Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball team, has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 IVHF Mayoral Award of Excellence.

The award will be formally presented on Friday, April 10, 2026, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, during the Omaha Supernovas match versus the Grand Rapids Rise. The presentation will be made by Joshua Garcia, Mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts - the Birthplace of Volleyball - and George Mulry, Executive Director of the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

The IVHF Mayoral Award of Excellence recognizes individuals whose leadership has elevated volleyball as a powerful force within their community, driving civic pride, cultural connection and economic impact. John Cook exemplifies these qualities through his transformative leadership of Nebraska volleyball and his broader contributions to the sport's growth across the state and beyond.

Over his distinguished career, Cook built Nebraska into one of the most successful and widely supported programs in collegiate athletics, helping to redefine the visibility and impact of women's volleyball. His influence extends beyond championships and wins, fostering a culture that unites communities across Nebraska and elevates the sport as a central point of statewide identity.

A defining moment of Cook's legacy came in 2023, when Nebraska volleyball hosted a historic outdoor match at Nebraska football's Memorial Stadium that drew 92,003 fans, setting the world record for attendance at a women's sporting event. The event captured global attention and demonstrated the extraordinary power of volleyball to bring communities together on an unprecedented scale.

In addition to his collegiate success, Cook has further invested in the future of women's professional volleyball through his role as General Manager and Co-Owner of Major League Volleyball's (MLV) Omaha Supernovas. The franchise has led the world in professional volleyball average attendance for the past two seasons, including a 10,925 fan average attendance in 2025. Earlier this year, with Cook in the organization, the Supernovas set a new all-time U.S. professional volleyball attendance record, hosting a sold-out crowd of 16,838 on March 14 in a five-set victory over the Indy Ignite, further reinforcing Cook's impact and Nebraska's position as a national leader in the sport.

Cook's recognition will extend beyond the April presentation, as he will also be honored during the International Volleyball Hall of Fame's 2026 Induction Celebration, October 16-17 in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where the global volleyball community will gather to celebrate the sport's highest honors.

"John Cook represents the very best of what volleyball can mean to a community," said Joshua Garcia, Mayor of Holyoke. "His leadership has shown how sport can unite people, inspire pride, and create moments that bring entire regions together. From Holyoke- the birthplace of volleyball- we are proud to recognize his incredible impact."

"John has not only built one of the most successful programs in the history of the sport, but he has fundamentally changed how volleyball is experienced within a community," said George Mulry, Executive Director of the IVHF. "From record-breaking crowds to investing in the professional future of the game, his vision has elevated volleyball as both a cultural force and a civic asset. This award recognizes the lasting impact he has made well beyond the court."

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the International Volleyball Hall of Fame. Nebraska has always been a special place for volleyball, and everything I've helped build has been driven by the passion of our players, staff, and fans," said Cook. "What's meant the most to me is seeing how deeply this sport has connected with people in Nebraska and united communities across the state. To watch volleyball continue to grow here and beyond, and to be part of that at both the collegiate and professional levels, is something I'm very proud of."

"John Cook left a legacy of excellence that places him alongside a very small group of coaches who can be considered the greatest in college athletics history, regardless of sport," Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. "John took over one of the nation's best programs a quarter century ago and elevated it to another level. The national championships, Final Four appearances, conference championships, All-Americans and Olympians speak for themselves, but John's impact goes beyond the on-court accolades. Behind his vision, Nebraska volleyball has become arguably the most successful women's program in the country which has helped the sport of volleyball reach a popularity level it has never seen before."

"I've had the privilege of working alongside John for nearly three decades, and his impact on the sport is truly unmatched," Omaha Supernovas Team President Diane Mendenhall said. "The players and staff he has developed are now leaders across the college game and at the professional level, including right here with the Supernovas. His rare ability to shape people as much as players has created a lasting pipeline of talent and leadership that continues to elevate the sport and make an impact within their communities."

The award presentation at the Omaha Supernovas match will celebrate Cook's enduring legacy and his role in elevating volleyball as both a sport and a civic asset.







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