Omaha Supernovas Appoint John Cook, Kirk Thompson as Governors

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas have named John Cook and Kirk Thompson as the organization's Governors. Thompson will serve as Governor, while Cook will serve as Alternate Governor, as the pair help shape the future of Major League Volleyball during a transformational era that includes expansion to 12 teams beginning in the 2027 season.

Under the league's franchise model, each organization is represented by governors who collaborate on the league's highest-level strategic decisions, giving every team a direct voice in the direction and growth of MLV. Cook and Thompson will serve as the Supernovas'representatives in league discussions involving competition, business operations, expansion and other key initiatives.

Cook, who also serves as General Manager and Co-Owner, and Thompson, also a Co-Owner, assume the roles previously held by Ben Priest, who's departing as governor and divesting as co-owner and partner. Priest is joining the newly announced MLV franchise in Los Angeles with billionaire and part-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Soon-Shiong.

"John and Kirk bring exactly the type of leadership and vision we want representing the Omaha Supernovas as Governors," said Omaha Supernovas Founder and Owner Danny White. "One of the greatest strengths of the MLV model is that every franchise has a voice in shaping the league's future, and John and Kirk bring the perfect combination of experience and perspective to those conversations. John is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking minds in the sport of volleyball, and Kirk is an exceptional business leader whose strategic vision and leadership have helped drive success at every level. Together, they will play an important role in helping shape the future of professional volleyball."

White also thanked Priest for his contributions to the organization and wishes him continued success in Los Angeles.

"We appreciate everything Ben brought to the Supernovas during his time with the organization and the role he played in helping continue the momentum and success we've built," said White. "Ben's move to Los Angeles is another example of the growing impact and influence the Supernovas have on the growth of professional volleyball. The standard established in Omaha has helped reshape the expectations for the sport, and we're excited to see Ben continue carrying that forward alongside Patrick Soon-Shiong, whose ownership will bring tremendous visibility, credibility and momentum to MLV as the premier professional volleyball league in the world"

"We're entering an important period for professional volleyball, and I'm excited for the opportunity Kirk and I have to help represent the Omaha Supernovas and contribute to the future of MLV," said Cook. "One of the greatest things about this league is that every franchise has a voice in shaping where the sport is headed, and that collaboration is going to be critical as the league continues to grow. Kirk has been involved with the Supernovas since day one and brings tremendous business insight and perspective. I'm looking forward to working alongside him as we continue building something that can have a lasting impact on volleyball across the country."

Earlier this month, the Supernovas concluded the 2026 season by competing in their second MLV Championship match in three seasons, finishing as league runner-up. Despite not receiving any All-League honors, Omaha entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed before upsetting the top-seeded Indy Ignite in a five-set thriller in the MLV Semifinals in Dallas.

With attention now turning toward 2027, the Supernovas are set to usher in a new era with the opening of the MLV free agency period on Wednesday, May 27. Fans can stay up to date on all roster moves by following the Supernovas' 2027 Free Agency Tracker page.







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