Tickets on Sale for 2026 MLV Championship

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







Major League Volleyball has announced that tickets for the 2026 MLV Championship are now on sale. The three matches will be held at Comerica Center, home of the Dallas Pulse, on Thursday, May 7 (semifinals) and Saturday, May 9 (championship).

The top four teams at the conclusion of the regular season will descend on Frisco, Texas - just north of Dallas - to compete for the MLV crown and a $1 million dollar bonus. Fans can purchase all-session passes, allowing admission to all three matches, the two semifinals on Thursday and the championship on Saturday.

The Indy Ignite and Dallas Pulse are closing on securing the first two spots in the event, with three other teams - Omaha, San Diego and Orlando - within a half game of each other in the standings in competition for the final spots in the championship. The MLV regular season has four more weeks of action and will conclude on Sunday, May 3.

Tickets start at just $19 and prices listed are all-in - which includes all applicable fees in the costs. All ticket purchases provide access to both the semifinals and championship at Comerica Center. Fans can purchase tickets via the TicketMaster website.







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