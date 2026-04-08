Game Preview: Indy Ignite at San Diego Mojo: April 9, 2026

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Mojo put three-match win streak and league-best defense to the test against first-place Indy with playoff implications on the line.

Game 21: Indy Ignite (16-5) at San Diego Mojo (10-10)

Friday April 9, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

PROMOTION: MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND

Tickets

Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Paul Sunderland (play-by-play) and Holly McPeak (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Mojo Chasing Historic Fourth Straight Win: San Diego enters Thursday riding a three-match winning streak and can set a new franchise record with a fourth consecutive victory. A win would also move the Mojo to 11-10, marking the first time the team has been above .500 since January 2025.

Home Court Advantage: The Mojo are 7-3 at Viejas Arena this season and can set a new single-season franchise record with their eighth home win. San Diego has also won all three previous home meetings against Indy, each by a 3-1 margin.

Evenly Matched Series: The all-time series between San Diego and Indy is tied 3-3, with each team winning on its home floor. Thursday marks the third meeting this season and the second in San Diego.

Playoff Implications for Both Sides: While Indy can clinch a postseason berth with a win, San Diego is looking to strengthen its position in the top four.

Elite Offense vs. Top Defense: Indy brings the league's top offense into the matchup, leading in points per set, hitting percentage and kills per set. San Diego counters with the league's best defense, leading in digs per set and total digs.

Quick Turnaround, Building Momentum: San Diego is coming off a five-set win over Dallas that snapped an eight-match winning streak, while Indy enters following a sweep of Omaha.

Season Series Continues Into Finale: Thursday's match is the penultimate meeting between the teams this season, with the series set to conclude in the regular-season finale on May 3 in Indy - a matchup that could carry postseason implications.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Riding Momentum Into Playoff Position: San Diego enters its next match at 10-10 following a five-set win over Dallas that snapped the Pulse's eight-match winning streak. The victory marked the team's third straight and pushed the Mojo back into fourth place and a playoff position as they continue their homestand.

League's Top Defense Sets the Standard: San Diego continues to lead Major League Volleyball in digs per set (17.56), nearly a full dig ahead of Grand Rapids (16.61), and also leads the league in total digs with 1,405 across 80 sets. The Mojo tied a franchise record with 101 digs in the win over Dallas, reinforcing their identity as the league's top defensive unit.

Venegas Anchors Elite Back Row: Libero Shara Venegas ranks second in the league in total digs (310) and third in digs per set (3.92). She is coming off a dominant performance against Dallas, posting an MLV career-high 28 digs as the centerpiece of San Diego's record-setting defensive effort.

Monserez Driving Tempo and Efficiency: Setter Marlie Monserez ranks fourth in total assists (804) and fifth in assists per set (10.05), while also contributing 242 digs (8th) and 3.02 digs per set (10th). She leads the league in hitting efficiency (43.0%) and ranks fifth in hitting percentage (45.3%), continuing to elevate San Diego's offensive system.

Loberg's All-Around Impact: Outside hitter Grace Loberg ranks seventh in total points (260) and ninth in points per set (3.47), while also sitting ninth in total kills (215). She is tied for sixth in total aces (14) and recently set a new single-season franchise record, while adding 233 digs (10th; 3.11 per set) to showcase her all-around production.

Grote Providing Balance at the Net: Middle blocker Marin Grote ranks tied for ninth in total aces (13) and ninth in aces per set (0.18), while also contributing 35 total blocks (9th) and 0.49 blocks per set (8th). Her efficiency and versatility continue to stabilize the Mojo front line.

Balanced Attack Fueled by Defensive Identity: San Diego's win over Dallas featured multiple double-digit scorers and a season-high 209 attacks, highlighting a balanced offensive approach. Combined with the league's top defense, the Mojo continue to emerge as one of the most complete teams as they push toward the postseason.

INDY IGNITE OUTLOOK

League-Leading Offense Sets the Pace: Indy leads Major League Volleyball in points per set (18.07), hitting percentage (.402), opponent hitting efficiency (.202) and kills per set (14.55). The Ignite also rank second in assists per set (13.45), hitting efficiency (.244) and aces per set (1.17), showcasing one of the league's most complete and efficient offenses.

Tuaniga Powers Attack and Service Line: Setter Mia Tuaniga ranks third in total assists (839) and second in assists per set (11.49), while also sitting third in the league with 19 service aces, an Indy single-season record.

Service Pressure Across the Lineup: Indy features multiple threats from the service line, with Anna DeBeer ranking fifth in the league with 17 aces and Leketor Member-Meneh tied for sixth with 14.

Scott Anchors the Back Row: Libero Elena Scott ranks sixth in the league with 261 digs and 3.43 digs per set, providing steady defense behind Indy's high-powered attack.

Frontcourt Adjustments and Efficiency: With middle blocker Blake Mohler sidelined for the season due to injury, Indy has leaned on its depth in the middle. Emma Clothier made an immediate impact in her MLV debut during a sweep of Omaha, bringing stability and defensive presence at the net.

Martin Leads League in Efficiency: Middle blocker Lydia Martin leads the league with a .512 hitting percentage and ranks second in hitting efficiency (.372), giving Indy a highly efficient option in the middle of its attack.

Recent Form: Indy is 2-2 in its last four matches but is coming off an impressive straight-sets win over Omaha. The Ignite face a San Diego team riding a three-match winning streak, setting up a matchup between one of the league's top offenses and its top defensive unit.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 8, 2026

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