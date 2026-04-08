Last Trip to Omaha, Rematch with Columbus Ahead for Rise

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







This Week's Matches

RISE (7-14) at Omaha Supernovas (11-11) // Fri., April 10 // 9 p.m. // CHI Health Center

Watch: Scripps Sports Network & MLV YouTube Channel at 9 p.m.

Season Series: 1-2 Overall, 0-1 Away. Fourth of four meetings overall, second of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Regular Season Series: 2-9 Overall, 0-5 Away

Noteworthy: On Tuesday, the Supernovas relieved head coach Luka Slabe of his duties and promoted assistant coach Thomas Robson to interim head coach for the remainder of the 2026 season. The Rise are winless in Omaha (0-5) against the Supernovas in franchise history, including a 3-0 sweep in the most recent meeting on March 20. The Rise previously snapped a six-match losing streak against Omaha with a 3-1 win on March 7.

RISE vs. Columbus Fury (5-15) // Sun., April 12 // 3 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Watch: The Roku Channel at 3 p.m.

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 2:45 p.m.

Season Series: 1-1 Overall, 1-0 Home. Third of four meetings overall, second of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 6-4 Overall, 4-1 Home

Noteworthy: Five-set marathons have become the norm between these regional rivals, with each of the last six head-to-head meetings going the distance. The Rise rallied from a 6-1 deficit in the fifth set to win the first meeting of the season on Jan. 14, while Columbus responded with a home reverse sweep last Sunday, April 5. The teams will meet again the following Sunday in Columbus to close out the four-match season series. The Fury host the Atlanta Vibe on Friday, April 10, concluding a four-match homestand before traveling to Grand Rapids.

Fury Even Series: Grand Rapids suffered its second reverse sweep of the season on Sunday, as the Columbus Fury rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 14-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12. The Rise are now 3-2 this season (15-5 all time) when holding a 2-0 lead. Columbus avenged a five-set loss in the Rise home opener on Jan. 14 to even the four-match regular season series at one apiece. The Rise are now 1-2 in five-set matches this season.

The last six meetings between the Rise and Fury have gone five sets, with the teams splitting those matches 3-3. By comparison, none of the four head-to-head contests during the inaugural 2024 season extended beyond four sets. Columbus (6-4) and the now-inactive Vegas Thrill (5-3) remain the only teams Grand Rapids holds a winning record against in franchise history.

Injury Bug: The Rise have been plagued by untimely injuries throughout the season, with several key players missing extended stretches. Team captain Carli Snyder was sidelined for both matches last week against the Dallas Pulse on April 3 and the Columbus Fury on April 5. Middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan has now missed 10 consecutive matches since last appearing Feb. 22 at Dallas. Opposite hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark and middle blocker Leah Meyer have both been placed on the season-ending injury reserve list.

Additional players who have missed time this season due to injury or illness include Paige Briggs-Romine, Berkeley Oblad, and Elizabet Inneh.

No player has appeared in all 21 matches for the Rise this season after three players logged appearances in every match during each of the franchise's first two seasons. Last season, that group included Snyder, Ali Bastianelli, and Elena Oglivie. In the 2024 season, the trio consisted of Marin Grote, Claire Chaussee, and Ashley Evans.

1,000-Assist Club: Rise second-year setter Camryn Turner became the second player in team history to reach 1,000 career assists with Grand Rapids after recording a season-high 49 assists against the Fury on Sunday. Turner now sits 54 assists shy of the franchise record held by inaugural-season setter Evans, now a member of Columbus, with 1,074 assists compared to Turner's 1,020.

Since taking over starting setting duties on Feb. 26 against San Diego, Turner has recorded eight double-doubles across 10 matches played. The 5-foot-8 setter also put together a streak of nine consecutive matches with at least one block, which came to an end Sunday in Columbus.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 8, 2026

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