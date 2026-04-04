Coronation Day Coming April 12 against Fury

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







Sunday, April 12, 2026 vs. Columbus Fury

Coronation Day presented by LMCU

Time: 3 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 2 p.m. for the general public, 1:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Coronation Day presented by LMCU: Celebrate Coronation Day with character appearances from Ice Queen and her friends, courtesy of Olivia Grace & Company. They'll bring the magic to life for an unforgettable day on and off the court.

Family 4-Pack: Create unforgettable memories at every weekend home match! Packages start at just $88 and include four tickets plus a $50 food & beverage voucher, everything you need for a great night together. Presented by Celsius. Offer is available here.

Sunday Funday: Enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 2-4 p.m.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level Baseline tickets to the match.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2026 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

*Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets *In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday) *By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/seasontickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you. More information is available here.

Click here to view all of the season-long offers.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.