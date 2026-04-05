Beason Sparks Late Push, But Supernovas Fall to Indy in Blue Out

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas opposite hitter Merritt Beason (13)

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas opposite hitter Merritt Beason (13)(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas opposite Merritt Beason delivered a boost off the bench with her best performance since February, but it wasn't enough as the league-leading Indy Ignite (16-4) held on to MLV's top spot with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 sweep Saturday afternoon on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center in front of 8,856.

The former Nebraska attacker entered in the second set for All-Star Emily Londot and totaled eight points on five kills (.286), two blocks, one ace and three digs, her highest output since a 10-point performance Feb. 22 at San Diego.

"I try to bring that [momentum] every day. I know that's a strength of mine," said Beason. "I think I know that's something that I can bring, and I've been resting. I didn't play on Thursday night, so I had a full tank of energy, and I knew that was something that I could bring and kind of spread around a little bit. I think that's something we all try to do. If someone's not 100 percent that day, we try to have someone else pick that up. That was one of my main focuses to go out there and bring some energy."

Outside hitter Reagan Cooper paced the offense for the Novas, posting a team-leading 11 kills on a .296 hitting percentage while adding a block for 12 points. Brooke Nuneviller also turned in her best hitting performance since Feb. 12, finishing with a .320 hitting percentage on 25 swings while tallying 10 kills and seven digs. Londot ended her afternoon with four kills, while Norah TeBrake added a lone kill off the bench.

Brooke Mosher turned in another productive outing in her third career pro start, dishing out 32 assists and eight digs with one kill. The rookie compiled 83 assists and 19 digs across her two matches, averaging 11.86 assists and 2.71 digs per set.

"I made sure to rely on everyone around me and keep communicating with them. They kept communicating with me and making sure that I know what I can go out there and do," Mosher said on stepping into a starting role. "Honestly, I go into every match thinking I'll play. I think that's kind of an important mindset to have. You never know what's going to happen in-game. If I'm mentally ready the whole time, nothing really changes."

Fellow rookie Kiara Reinhardt led the middle blockers with four points on three kills and one block. Toyosi Onabanjo recorded a pair of kills before making way for Leyla Blackwell, who added a kill in her third appearance of the season. Libero Elena Oglivie continued to pile up digs, recording 12 to lead the match and stand as the only player in double figures.

As a team, the Supernovas hit .250 with four blocks, one ace, 35 assists, 36 digs and 38 kills.

The Ignite were led by their trio of attackers, as outside hitter Anna DeBeer finished with a match-high 17 points on 16 kills (.361) and one block. Opposite Ashanti Tealer followed with 15 points, recording 13 kills on a .429 hitting percentage with one block and one ace. Leketor Member-Meneh rounded out the group with 10 kills and one block. As a team, Indy hit .357 with six blocks, four aces, 42 assists, 44 digs and 45 kills.

The Supernovas continue their three-match homestand next week with a weekend doubleheader. The Novas host the Grand Rapids Rise for Volleyball After Dark next Friday, April 10, at 8 p.m. CDT before facing the Dallas Pulse on Sunday, April 12, at 4 p.m. CDT.

Both matches will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media from the CHI Health Center and can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

Key Notes

Supernovas libero Elena Oglivie totaled 44 digs across two matches this week, averaging 6.29 per set. She leads the league in digs per set at 4.03 and is the only MLV player averaging above four.

Reagan Cooper's 11 kills marked the 11th time in 15 appearances this season she has recorded double-digit kills.

The Supernovas unveiled the franchise's first-ever mascot, Starla.

The Supernovas finished the season series 2-2 against the league-leading Ignite but lead the all-time series 5-4.

Omaha's 36 digs marked the fewest in a match in franchise history.

Indy hit .357, the second-highest opponent hitting percentage in Supernovas history. The Ignite now hold the top two marks in that category after hitting .374 against the Novas on March 1.

Set 1: Cresse got the action going with an early middle kill, but Cooper responded with the Novas' first point of the afternoon. DeBeer and Londot exchanged points before an Indy hitting error gave Omaha an early 5-3 advantage. A service error and a Member-Meneh block tied the set. Nuneviller broke the tie with her first kill, but Cresse answered with a 4-0 run of her own, recording a pair of blocks and a kill to force a Supernovas timeout with the Ignite ahead 10-7. Nuneviller ended the run by beating the block for a kill, but Tealer followed with a point of her own. The Ignite committed another service error, but answered with a 3-0 run off a pair of Omaha errors and a DeBeer kill. Onabanjo put down a middle set for a kill, but Member-Meneh sent the match into the media timeout with a kill that found the floor in front of Londot for a 16-12 Indy lead. Cooper elevated for a kill out of the stoppage. Member-Meneh's attack slipped through the Novas' defense for another kill, and a Nuneviller error forced the Supernovas' second timeout trailing 18-13. Nuneviller terminated from the pin, but Tealer and Cresse answered with kills of their own. Londot hammered a ball off an Ignite defender, and Reinhardt followed two rallies later with the Novas' first block of the match. DeBeer sided out with a pair of kills before Londot recorded another point. Service errors plagued the Supernovas, giving Indy set point at 24-19. The Novas mounted a late surge as Nuneviller recorded a kill and Onabanjo put away an overpass, but Cooper's serve sailed long to give the Ignite a 25-21 opening-set win.

The Supernovas hit .200 in the set and recorded one block, with Nuneviller and Cooper sharing the team lead with four points apiece. Indy posted a .333 hitting percentage with three blocks. Cresse and DeBeer each recorded a team-high five points.

Set 2: Reinhardt terminated from the middle to open the set, and Londot followed with a kill for a 2-0 Omaha lead. The Ignite responded with a 3-0 run, using two kills from DeBeer and another from Member-Meneh. The Supernovas answered with their own 3-0 run behind a Cooper kill and block, along with a Nuneviller termination. After a Novas service error, Tealer put away an attack and Cresse added another block to tie the set at 6-6. DeBeer added two more kills, and Tuaniga delivered an ace as part of a 4-1 Ignite run to take a 10-7 lead. Nuneviller stopped the momentum with a kill, but points from Tealer and DeBeer extended the advantage to five. After another Nuneviller kill, Tealer and DeBeer combined for two more points to make it 15-9. A DeBeer hitting error and a Beason block cut the deficit to four, but Emma Clothier sent the set into the media timeout with Indy leading 16-11. Member-Meneh led the Ignite surge out of the timeout with three kills, and another Tuaniga ace pushed the lead to 20-13. Cooper recorded a kill, and Beason sparked a run with a trio of points, but Tealer closed the set with a kill to give Indy a 25-19 win and a 2-0 match lead.

The Supernovas improved to a .278 hitting percentage but recorded just one block. Cooper and Nuneviller again shared the team lead with four points apiece. Indy hit .333 with one block and two aces, as DeBeer led all players with six kills.

Set 3: Cooper powered down a kill to open the scoring before Beason rejected an Indy attack. Tealer recorded two kills as the Ignite took a 3-2 lead off another block. Reinhardt put away a middle attack, and Nuneviller followed with a point. An ace from Beason gave the Novas a 5-4 edge. Both teams traded two-point runs before Cooper gave the Supernovas a slight 8-7 lead. Tealer stuffed a Nuneviller attack, and Cresse added another kill. Mosher hammered down her first kill of the night, but the Ignite responded with a 3-0 run behind a pair of DeBeer kills, forcing a Supernovas timeout at 12-9. Cooper stopped the run with a kill on the next rally, but DeBeer tooled the block and Tealer clipped the sideline for an ace. Beason pushed down a tip for a block, and an errant Ignite serve brought the Novas within three, but Member-Meneh's dump fell for a 16-12 Indy lead at the media timeout. Blackwell, Nuneviller and Reinhardt each recorded a kill to keep Omaha within reach, but a service error and an Emma Halter ace extended the lead to five at 20-15. Tealer and DeBeer continued to rack up kills to make it 23-17 before Beason and Norah TeBrake provided a brief surge with back-to-back points. Tealer's cross-court shot gave Indy match point, but the Supernovas fought off elimination with consecutive points. Leading by three, Member-Meneh sealed the match with her 10th and final block for a 25-21 set win and match victory.

The Supernovas hit .265 as a team in the set with two blocks and an ace. Cooper led the offense with four kills. The Ignite hit .406 with two blocks and two aces, as Tealer recorded eight points on six kills, one block and one ace.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from April 4, 2026

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