Abercrombie Returns to Starting Lineup, Valkyries Grab Big Win in Atlanta

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







Atlanta, GA. - Fresh off the All-Star break, Orlando got back to their winning ways Saturday night, earning their first win over Atlanta this season in a four-set victory (23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22). With the win, Orlando improves to 10-11 on the season and currently holds fourth place, the final playoff spot, with seven matches left to go. In a match that was as must-win as ever, the Valkyries showed up and showed out.

"It was a big team win tonight, and the energy we played with was contagious," head coach Amy Pauly said. "We had some hiccups there in that first set that we would've liked to have back, but the poise we showed to rise up throughout the rest of the match was really good to see."

In a season that's had so many ups and downs due to injuries, tonight's match showed what the Valkyries are capable of in their truest form, the same way it was built this offseason: to win another championship. Orlando delivered one of its most efficient offensive outings of the year, hitting .287 as a team, its highest mark since January 29 against Grand Rapids.

Offensively, the Valkyries found their success across the entire board. Outside hitter Charitie Luper led all hitters with 22 kills, fueled by a strong connection with setter Chompoo Guedpard that opened up the court early for her and the rest of the team.

"Our main focus was to be aggressive and get on the ball as fast as we could," Luper said. "All props go to Chompoo, she opened up the court for me early on when we got the middles going, and that gave me so much more room to work with."

That balance carried throughout the lineup. The Valkyries welcomed back 2025 league MVP Brittany Abercrombie to the starting lineup for the first time since January 31, as she's starting to return to her old self, finishing with 16 kills on a .289 hitting percentage. In the middle, Natalie Foster delivered a career-high 21 points, totaling 12 kills, four service aces and five blocks, all while hitting an efficient .545.

The Valkyries were just as dominant on the defensive end, holding the league's No. 4 scoring team to a .151 hitting percentage. Atlanta's Leah Edmond, who averaged 20 kills in two matches vs. Orlando so far this season, was held in check, hitting just .109 with 12 kills, all while being blocked four times.

With only seven matches left to go, the Valkyries have checked off the first box they needed in an effort to maintain their lead within the playoff race. They'll have another big test coming up as they travel to face the San Diego Mojo (9-10), next Saturday, April 11 in a matchup with significant postseason implications. First serve is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on MLV's YouTube channel.

Notes:

Charitie Luper led both teams with 22 kills on the night

Natalie Foster posted a career-high 21 points, including a new career-high five blocks in four sets

Brittany Abercrombie returned to the starting lineup for the first time since January 31 against Grand Rapids

Valkyries recorded their second highest efficiency of the season, hitting .287

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (10-11) at San Diego Mojo (9-10) | Saturday, April 11, 9:00 p.m. ET | Viejas Arena| MLV Youtube Channel







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.