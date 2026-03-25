Foster Stays Hot, Valkyries Drop to Columbus in Three Sets

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Coming off a three-set loss to the Atlanta Vibe on March 19, the Orlando Valkyries (9-11) were unable to flip the script, dropping a three-set contest, 22-25, 15-25, 22-25 to the Columbus Fury (4-14) on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.

Coming into tonight's match, the Valkyries have started to slowly build on something offensively, with back-to-back matches against San Diego and Atlanta saw the team hitting over .200, which has been a magic number for them this season. Orlando is 8-2 when they hit above .200, 1-9 when they don't.

Orlando's newest All-Star Natalie Foster had another standout performance, leading the team with 11 points, recording eight kills, two service aces and one block, all while hitting .727. The rest of the offense couldn't find a rhythm, as the team finished the night hitting .146, while Columbus hit a season high .363. Tring to stop the bleeding, the Valkyries would use everyone on the roster in some capacity tonight, including Adanna Rollins Schad making her Valkyries debut, as she recorded five digs in limited action.

Columbus was led by a duo of double-digit point scorers, including a match high 15 points from Raina Terry, who collected 14 kills while hitting .419. Akasha Anderson also recorded 13 points with 11 kills, hitting .333.

The Valkyries will head back on the road on April 4 to face the Atlanta Vibe (8-9) in a marquee matchup with plenty of playoff implications on the line. First serve is set for 6 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

Notes:

Natalie Foster has recorded back-to-back matches of double-digit points for the first time since the beginning of the season back on Jan. 11 & Jan. 18

Columbus hit .363 offensively, the highest total this season

Raina Terry led the match with 15 points

Adanna Rollins Schad officially made her Valkyries debut

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (9-11) at Atlanta Vibe (8-9) | Saturday, April 4, 6:00 p.m. ET | Georgia State Convocation Center| CBS Sports Network







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