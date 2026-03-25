Columbus Sweeps Orlando at Nationwide Arena

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury used a strong defensive effort and balanced offensive attack to beat the Orlando Valkyries in three sets, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22, for the first home win of the season on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.

"I'm just grateful to be here for the opportunity that we have to play this sport, and grateful for all the adversity we've gone through together," head coach Angel Perez said. "And I'm just really proud of this group and the way they came out today in battle, and I think they deserve it more than anybody, so they've been put to work every day."

Columbus controlled the match at the net, finishing with 11 total blocks, including seven in the opening set, while maintaining offensive consistency and hitting a season-high .363 throughout the three-set victory.

Outside hitter Raina Terry finished as the team's scoring leader with 14 kills and a block. Middle blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson finished as the team's leader in blocks with five. Outside hitter Akasha Anderson also had double-digit kills in the match, posting 11 kills and seven digs.

The Fury opened the match with momentum, using kills from Terry, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge, and Pittman-Nelson, along with blocks from setter Audrey Pak and Anderson, to take an early five-to-one lead. Orlando responded with a four-point run to tie the set at five, but Columbus regained control behind strong defensive play. Two blocks from Pittman-Nelson and a block from Abby Walker helped fuel a 5-0 run that tied the set at 16.

The Fury continued to push late in the set as Anderson recorded a kill, and an Orlando service error helped extend the lead. Pittman-Nelson sealed the opening set with a kill to give Columbus a 25-22 win. Columbus totaled seven blocks in the first set, while Terry led the Fury with six points.

Columbus carried its momentum into the second set, opening with a 7-2 run highlighted by a kill and an ace from Anderson. The Fury continued to build the lead with a four-point scoring run, fueled by kills from Pak, middle blocker Rachel Gomez, and Hodge, to take a 12-3 advantage. The Fury maintained control throughout the set as Hodge got a kill to close out the second set 25-15

The third set remained competitive early, with the teams tied at nine, when Anderson opened the set with two kills. Columbus gradually pulled ahead behind a block and kill from Pittman-Nelson and an Orlando attack error to take a 16-14 lead at the media timeout.

The Fury held off a late Orlando push, as Terry recorded a key kill to extend the lead to 22-20. Anderson closed the set, scoring the Fury's last three points of the set, to secure the 25-22 victory and complete the sweep.

Up Next

Following the MLV All-Star Break, the Fury are back home next week for matches against the San Diego Mojo on Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. and the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 24, 2026

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