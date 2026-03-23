Abby Walker Added to MLV All-Star Roster

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Columbus Fury middle blocker Abby Walker along with the Orlando Valkyrie's Natalie Foster have been added to the team rosters for the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, scheduled for Saturday, March 28 on CBS.

The duo replaces Lydia Martin and Blake Mohler of the Indy Ignite, who will both miss the All-Star contest due to injuries.

Walker is part of the Columbus Fury block, which ranks second in MLV with 2.70 blocks per set and third in the league with 178 total blocks. She will join Fury teammate Raina Terry on the Team Meske roster after posting 22 blocks this season, with 72 kills and 97 total points.

Regan Pittman-Nelson, who was also selected to the MLV All-Star match, will play for Team Launiere.

Major League Volleyball will host its second annual All-Star Match at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, with first serve at Noon ET on the CBS national broadcast network. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster and fans interested in tickets to the match - or any match in Major League Volleyball - can purchase them via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 23, 2026

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