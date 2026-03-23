Ignite Place Middle Blocker Mohler on Injured Reserve; Newly Named MLV All-Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite placed all-star middle blocker Blake Mohler on injured reserve status for the rest of the 2026 season following an injury sustained in Thursday's match with Columbus. She will undergo surgery at IU Health Fishers Hospital this week.

Mohler landed awkwardly on her right leg after leaping to make a play at the net midway through the opening set of Indy's 3-1 win. She was helped off the court and did not return to the match. Mohler will miss the remainder of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season.

Prior to the injury, Mohler was playing the best volleyball of her MLV career. Starting 14 of the Ignite's first 18 matches in the team's four-player rotation at middle blocker, Mohler is third in the league in kill percentage (47.3%) and efficiency (36.3%), as well as fifth in blocks (34). Mohler's outstanding performance this season led to her being named to the MLV All-Star Team, though she will miss AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match play on March 28 due to the injury.

A Purdue University graduate in her sixth year playing professionally, including three seasons in Europe before joining MLV in its inaugural 2024 season with Orlando, Mohler is in her second season with the Ignite. The 29-year-old's experience has provided key leadership as Indy has built the best record in the 2026 season, at 15-3.

"Blake was in the middle of one of the best seasons of her career. Not only as one of the league leaders personally, but being instrumental in our success so far- bringing energy, experience and key leadership to the team," said Indy Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci. "Injuries are such an unfortunate part of professional sports, but we know she will approach her recovery with the same determination she brings to the court, and our entire organization will support her every step of the way."

The Ignite is currently seeking a replacement middle blocker.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 23, 2026

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