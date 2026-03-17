Ignite Land League-Best Five Players on MLV All-Star Roster; Libero Elena Scott Receives Most Votes in Fan Balloting

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Fitting for the team that claimed the best start in Major League Volleyball history, the Indy Ignite have the most players selected of any team for the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match. Five members of the Ignite will compete in the March 28 match in Orlando led by libero Elena Scott, who received the most votes in fan balloting over the past three weeks.

Scott, the athletic and acrobatic second-year pro from the University of Louisville, will be joined in the second annual all-star affair by four Ignite teammates: opposite hitter Azhani Tealer, setter Mia Tuaniga and middle blockers Lydia Martyn and Blake Mohler. It's the second straight year Tealer has been named an all-star and the first time for the other Ignite players.

"Many of our athletes have shown exceptional performances so far this season," Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci said. "I am happy they are able to get the recognition they deserve and compete in the prestigious all-star competition. It was incredible to see Elena as the top vote getter amongst fans. She is one of the best players in this league and I am thankful that is being recognized nationwide!"

All-star selections were determined through a combination of fan voting, player input and league selection, recognizing the players who have delivered exceptional performances and made a significant impact this year. Every MLV team is represented on the two 12-person rosters, led by the Ignite with five players and followed by Dallas and Orlando with four apiece. A pair of volleyball coaching icons will lead the all-star squads - Dan Meske of Louisville and Beth Launiere, longtime coach at Utah. The match airs live on CBS and Paramount+ at noon ET Saturday, March 28.

A league-record of more than 12,000 votes were cast online, with Scott garnering the most of any player. She is fourth in MLV in digs (226), averaging 3.48 per set, but her value to the Ignite ranges far beyond that. A former setter with an innate sense of the game, she's also one of the best passers in MLV and is adept at running the offense when the Ignite are out of system.

Honored to receive the most votes, Scott hopes her play can highlight the significance of liberos, which is often overlooked since the position cannot score points or serve.

"It's really cool that liberos are starting to get a little bit more credit than they maybe have in the past," Scott said. "I'm just glad I'm one of those and can maybe change the way people see liberos and the perspective on how much we provide to the game."

Ignite teammate Tealer needs no convincing that Scott is worthy of the honor as top vote-getter.

"She's the most talented libero I've ever played with in my life," Tealer commended. "She's just that good. So, no shock to anyone. She deserves it. I'm really excited for her. The season she's having, she's incredible."

Tealer, Martyn and Tuaniga will play for the all-star team coached by Launiere, who retired in 2025 after 36 seasons at Utah. Scott and Mohler have been designated to play for the team coached by Meske, who was an assistant at Louisville when Scott played there before he became the Cardinals' head coach in 2025.

Having more Ignite all-stars than any other MLV team, Scott added, is proof positive Indy is doing the right things this season. The Ignite have a league-leading 14-3 record.

"It just says a lot about our team in general," Scott said. "We have so many stud players on our team, so being able to compete against them day in and day out in practice really helps when it comes to games. You're being pushed to your max capacity every day in practice, and it makes you better. I think it's a big statement for our team this year."

Here's what the other Ignite all-stars said about their selection:

Lydia Martyn, middle blocker, leads MLV in kill percentage (51.2%), second in efficiency (37.2%), sixth in blocks (31): "It's amazing, I'm so excited for the opportunity. I was a little surprised. Last year, I had no expectations. Coming into this year, I didn't want to have any expectations again just because anything can happen and there are a lot of strong players in this league. So, hearing my name called out, it's a little bit shocking. But I'm really excited just to compete with some of the best athletes in this league."

Blake Mohler, middle blocker, third in kill percentage (46.4%), fourth in blocks (33), fifth in efficiency (35.2%): "I'm super excited and just grateful for the opportunity. I've been putting in a lot of hard work the last year and a half, and I feel like it's finally paying off. Orlando's not too far from my hometown (in Mississippi), so I'll get to see family at the match and just other teammate friends, past teammates from other teams, being able to spend time with them. And then I think 'Z' (Tealer) and I might go to Disney World on our off day."

Azhani Tealer, opposite hitter, one of eight MLV players named to all-star team for second straight year, ninth in kill percentage (43.1%), 12th in kills (159): "It was a lot of fun (in the 2025 all-star match) to compete alongside people that you haven't played with. Volleyball is a small world, and you know everyone but you don't really know everyone, so it's fun to play next to people you've never done it with before. This league's uber-talented, so getting to hit off the different setters and play next to different outsides will be a really great experience. I'm excited."

Mia Tuaniga, setter, second in assists per set (12.02), sixth in service aces (13): "The first thing that really came to my mind was just how blessed I am to really be called an all-star and to be called up into this position. Last year, I was at the Atlanta Vibe and I wasn't playing that much. Now this season, I've been having more opportunities to get out on the court and it's kind of a full-circle moment for me to hear my name being announced. It's really nice to just go out there and play the sport I love with people that I love."







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026

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