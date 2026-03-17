Supernovas' Nuneviller, Londot Named 2026 MLV All-Stars

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will be represented by outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller and opposite Emily Londot at the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on Saturday, March 28, in Orlando at Addition Financial Arena. First serve is set for 11 a.m. CDT on CBS and Paramount+.

The All-Star selections were determined through a combination of fan voting, player input and league selection, recognizing athletes who have delivered exceptional performances and made a significant impact this season. More than 12,000 votes were cast, setting a league record.

All teams are represented on the two 12-player rosters, led by the league-leading Indy Ignite with five selections. Dallas and Orlando follow with four players apiece. The teams will be coached by Dan Meske of Louisville and Beth Launiere, the longtime head coach at the University of Utah.

Nuneviller will play for Team Launiere and earns her second consecutive MLV All-Star selection and is one of eight repeat honorees. She is also one of three players to return to the All-Star Match after winning a major league award last season, earning MLV Outside Hitter of the Year honors.

The Oregon product continues to rank among the league's top performers, sitting fifth in total points (244) and kills (228), seventh in kills per set (3.30) and eighth in points per set (3.54). Despite an illness in late February that briefly slowed her production, Nuneviller remains a key offensive force for the Novas. She is the franchise leader in points, kills, digs and attacks.

A cornerstone of MLV since its inaugural 2024 season, Nuneviller is one of only two players in league history to reach 1,000 points and 900 kills, joining Atlanta's Leah Edmond. The Arizona native is also a two-time All-League First Team selection and earned preseason All-League honors in both 2024 and 2025. Through 69 sets this season, she is averaging 3.54 points, 3.30 kills and 2.65 digs per set, while adding 22 assists, nine blocks and seven aces. She is coming off her ninth double-double of the season, posting 12 kills and 13 digs in Omaha's five-set win over Indy.

Londot will be on Team Meskie and becomes the first homegrown All-Star in franchise history after being selected by the Novas with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 MLV Draft. She is one of three players on this year's roster to earn All-Star honors with the team that drafted her.

In just her second professional season, Londot has quickly climbed the franchise record books, ranking third in points, kills and attacks, fifth in sets played and sixth in digs. The Ohio native is enjoying a breakout campaign, ranking among the top three opposites in the league across several offensive categories. In 58 sets, she is averaging 3.28 points, 2.86 kills and 2.17 digs per set, along with 19 blocks and five aces.

Her season includes several standout performances, highlighted by a career-high 20 kills and a .400 hitting percentage in a four-set win at Grand Rapids on Feb. 1. She has recorded five double-doubles this season, including a career-best 13 digs against Columbus on Jan. 22 at the CHI Health Center.

Londot also played a key role in the Supernovas' win over league-leading Indy on March 14, finishing with 17 points on 14 kills and three blocks, along with 12 digs.

The Supernovas will play two more matches before the All-Star break, returning to Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center for Cheer & Dance Night on Friday, March 20. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CDT on CBS Sports Network and the Supernovas Radio Network.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026

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