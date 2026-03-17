The Teams Are Set MLV All-Stars Announced for Match on CBS

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







The best of Major League Volleyball (MLV) are headed to Orlando, as the league has announced the rosters for the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Noon ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Celebrating the top MLV performers from this season, the event will bring together exciting talents from across the league, as elite players from around the nation and the world will descend on Addition Financial Arena.

"From record-setting fan voting to the remarkable depth of talent across these rosters, All-Star Weekend shows the momentum behind Major League Volleyball and its place on the global stage," said Commissioner Jaime Weston. "In Orlando, fans will see the spirit of our athletes and the fierce competitiveness that defines that this is the major leagues."

The All-Star selections were determined through a combination of fan voting, player input, and league selection, recognizing athletes who have delivered exceptional performances and made a significant impact this year. Indy Ignite libero Elena Scott led all players in the fan voting, which saw more than 12,000 votes cast - a league record.

Every team is represented on the two 12-person rosters, led by the league-leading Indy Ignite with five players, followed by Dallas and Orlando with four apiece. The two squads will be led by a pair of volleyball coaching icons - Dan Meske of Louisville and Beth Launiere, longtime coach at the University of Utah.

Eight players that made the all-star squad a year ago were repeat selections in 2026 - Leah Edmond, Morgan Hentz, Marin Grote, Azhani Tealer, Brooke Nuneviller, Kaz Brown, Chompoo Guedpard and Shara Venegas.

Three stars who won major awards in the league a year ago were part of the squads - Hentz (Libero of the Year), Nuneviller (Outside Hitter of the Year) and Venegas (Most Inspirational Player Award).

All-Star tickets are available via the. For more information on the MLV All-Star Match along with the ticket availability, visit ProVolleyball.com.

2026 Major League Volleyball All-Star Teams

Team Launiere

No. Player Team Position College(s)

15 Aiko Jones Atlanta Vibe OPP Louisville

21 Regan Pittman-Nelson Columbus Fury MB Minnesota

17 Mimi Colyer Dallas Pulse OH Wisconsin

13 Paige Briggs-Romine Grand Rapids Rise OH Western Kentucky

6 Morgan Hentz Grand Rapids Rise L Stanford

22 Lydia Martyn Indy Ignite MB Oklahoma

19 Azhani Tealer Indy Ignite OPP Kentucky

91 Mia Tuaniga Indy Ignite S USC

5 Brooke Nuneviller Omaha Supernovas OH Oregon

11 Kaz Brown Orlando Valkyries MB Kentucky

3 Chompoo Guedpard Orlando Valkyries S ----------

2 Shara Venegas San Diego Mojo L Universidad Metropolitana

Team Meske

No. Player Team Position College(s)

13 Leah Edmond Atlanta Vibe OH Kentucky

16 Raina Terry Columbus Fury OPP Illinois

2 Sofia Maldonado Diaz Dallas Pulse OH Louisville, Arizona

11 Natalia Valentin-Anderson Dallas Pulse S Florida International

7 Layne Van Buskirk Dallas Pulse MB Pittsburgh

17 Blake Mohler Indy Ignite MB Purdue

9 Elena Scott Indy Ignite L Louisville

27 Emily Londot Omaha Supernovas OPP Ohio State

1 Charitie Luper Orlando Valkyries OH Louisville

5 Teodora Pusic Orlando Valkyries L ----------

12 Marin Grote San Diego Mojo MB Washington

21 Marlie Monserez San Diego Mojo S Florida, UCLA







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026

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