Atlanta Vibe's Edmond, Jones Named as 2026 MLV All-Stars

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







Atlanta Vibe Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones were named as 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match selections Tuesday.

Edmond, the first player in MLV history to reach 1,000 kills earlier this season, adds to her growing lists of accolades. The Outside Hitter was Atlanta's first signee as a team and a pioneer as the first league signee overall. She was selected as the league's inaugural MVP in 2024, was a first team selection in 2025 and will make her second appearance as an All-Star in as many years.

"I'm honored to be selected and I think having an All-Star game has been one of the coolest experiences that this league has started," Edmond said. "I'm excited for Orlando and a chance to play beside the best-of-the-best in our league."

Edmond is second in the league with 257 kills this season, and has racked up 171 digs, 25 blocks, nine assists and eight service aces as an all-around leader for the Vibe.

Jones receives her first All-Star honor in her second season in the league. The Opposite Hitter and first Jamaican-born player in MLV is a dual-threat force for Atlanta this season. She has 158 kills, 127 digs, 16 blocks, seven assists and six service aces so far in 2026.

"It's an honor to be selected among such talented women to represent the league as an All-Star, especially knowing I still have so much to learn as a player," Jones said. "I'm looking forward to being in the company of greatness and continuing to learn from the greats of volleyball."

The 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match is scheduled for Saturday, March

28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. It will be broadcast on CBS Network Television and Paramount+ at Noon ET.

The All-Star selections were determined through a combination of fan voting, player input, and league selection, recognizing athletes who have delivered exceptional performances and made a significant impact this year.

The two squads will be led by a pair of volleyball coaching icons - Dan Meske of Louisville and Beth Launiere, longtime coach at the University of Utah.

"From record-setting fan voting to the remarkable depth of talent across these rosters, All-Star Weekend shows the momentum behind Major League Volleyball and its place on the global stage," said MLV Commissioner Jaime Weston. "In Orlando, fans will see the spirit of our athletes and the fierce competitiveness that defines that this is the major leagues."

Edmond and Jones will be available for interviews at Georgia State University Sports Arena today (Tuesday) at approximately 2 pm and tomorrow (Wednesday) at approximately 12:30 pm. Media interested in scheduling an interview should reach out to Brennan Smith at brennans@atlantavibe.com.

2026 Major League Volleyball All-Star Teams

Team Launiere

No. | Player | Team | Position | College(s)

15 | Aiko Jones | Atlanta Vibe | OPP | Louisville

21 | Regan Pittman-Nelson | Columbus Fury | MB | Minnesota

17 | Mimi Colyer | Dallas Pulse | OH | Wisconsin

13 | Paige Briggs-Romine | Grand Rapids Rise | OH | Western Kentucky

6 | Morgan Hentz | Grand Rapids Rise | L | Stanford

22 | Lydia Martyn | Indy Ignite | MB | Oklahoma

19 | Azhani Tealer | Indy Ignite | OPP | Kentucky

91 | Mia Tuaniga | Indy Ignite | S | USC

5 | Brooke Nuneviller | Omaha Supernovas | OH | Oregon

11 | Kaz Brown | Orlando Valkyries | MB | Kentucky

3 | Chompoo Guedpard | Orlando Valkyries | S | International

2 | Shara Venegas | San Diego Mojo | L | Universidad Metropolitana

Team Meske

No. | Player | Team | Position | College(s)

13 | Leah Edmond | Atlanta Vibe | OH | Kentucky

16 | Raina Terry | Columbus Fury | OPP | Illinois

2 | Sofia Maldonado Diaz | Dallas Pulse | OH | Louisville, Arizona

11 | Natalia Valentin-Anderson | Dallas Pulse | S | FIU

7 | Layne Van Buskirk | Dallas Pulse | MB | Pittsburgh

17 | Blake Mohler | Indy Ignite | MB | Purdue

9 | Elena Scott | Indy Ignite | L | Louisville

27 | Emily Londot | Omaha Supernovas | OPP | Ohio State

1 | Charitie Luper | Orlando Valkyries | OH | Louisville

5 | Teodora Pusic | Orlando Valkyries | L | International

12 | Marin Grote | San Diego Mojo | MB | Washington

21 | Marlie Monserez | San Diego Mojo | S | Florida, UCLA







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.