Atlanta Vibe's Edmond, Jones Named as 2026 MLV All-Stars
Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
Atlanta Vibe Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones were named as 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match selections Tuesday.
Edmond, the first player in MLV history to reach 1,000 kills earlier this season, adds to her growing lists of accolades. The Outside Hitter was Atlanta's first signee as a team and a pioneer as the first league signee overall. She was selected as the league's inaugural MVP in 2024, was a first team selection in 2025 and will make her second appearance as an All-Star in as many years.
"I'm honored to be selected and I think having an All-Star game has been one of the coolest experiences that this league has started," Edmond said. "I'm excited for Orlando and a chance to play beside the best-of-the-best in our league."
Edmond is second in the league with 257 kills this season, and has racked up 171 digs, 25 blocks, nine assists and eight service aces as an all-around leader for the Vibe.
Jones receives her first All-Star honor in her second season in the league. The Opposite Hitter and first Jamaican-born player in MLV is a dual-threat force for Atlanta this season. She has 158 kills, 127 digs, 16 blocks, seven assists and six service aces so far in 2026.
"It's an honor to be selected among such talented women to represent the league as an All-Star, especially knowing I still have so much to learn as a player," Jones said. "I'm looking forward to being in the company of greatness and continuing to learn from the greats of volleyball."
The 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match is scheduled for Saturday, March
28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. It will be broadcast on CBS Network Television and Paramount+ at Noon ET.
The All-Star selections were determined through a combination of fan voting, player input, and league selection, recognizing athletes who have delivered exceptional performances and made a significant impact this year.
The two squads will be led by a pair of volleyball coaching icons - Dan Meske of Louisville and Beth Launiere, longtime coach at the University of Utah.
"From record-setting fan voting to the remarkable depth of talent across these rosters, All-Star Weekend shows the momentum behind Major League Volleyball and its place on the global stage," said MLV Commissioner Jaime Weston. "In Orlando, fans will see the spirit of our athletes and the fierce competitiveness that defines that this is the major leagues."
Edmond and Jones will be available for interviews at Georgia State University Sports Arena today (Tuesday) at approximately 2 pm and tomorrow (Wednesday) at approximately 12:30 pm. Media interested in scheduling an interview should reach out to Brennan Smith at brennans@atlantavibe.com.
2026 Major League Volleyball All-Star Teams
Team Launiere
No. | Player | Team | Position | College(s)
15 | Aiko Jones | Atlanta Vibe | OPP | Louisville
21 | Regan Pittman-Nelson | Columbus Fury | MB | Minnesota
17 | Mimi Colyer | Dallas Pulse | OH | Wisconsin
13 | Paige Briggs-Romine | Grand Rapids Rise | OH | Western Kentucky
6 | Morgan Hentz | Grand Rapids Rise | L | Stanford
22 | Lydia Martyn | Indy Ignite | MB | Oklahoma
19 | Azhani Tealer | Indy Ignite | OPP | Kentucky
91 | Mia Tuaniga | Indy Ignite | S | USC
5 | Brooke Nuneviller | Omaha Supernovas | OH | Oregon
11 | Kaz Brown | Orlando Valkyries | MB | Kentucky
3 | Chompoo Guedpard | Orlando Valkyries | S | International
2 | Shara Venegas | San Diego Mojo | L | Universidad Metropolitana
Team Meske
No. | Player | Team | Position | College(s)
13 | Leah Edmond | Atlanta Vibe | OH | Kentucky
16 | Raina Terry | Columbus Fury | OPP | Illinois
2 | Sofia Maldonado Diaz | Dallas Pulse | OH | Louisville, Arizona
11 | Natalia Valentin-Anderson | Dallas Pulse | S | FIU
7 | Layne Van Buskirk | Dallas Pulse | MB | Pittsburgh
17 | Blake Mohler | Indy Ignite | MB | Purdue
9 | Elena Scott | Indy Ignite | L | Louisville
27 | Emily Londot | Omaha Supernovas | OPP | Ohio State
1 | Charitie Luper | Orlando Valkyries | OH | Louisville
5 | Teodora Pusic | Orlando Valkyries | L | International
12 | Marin Grote | San Diego Mojo | MB | Washington
21 | Marlie Monserez | San Diego Mojo | S | Florida, UCLA
Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026
- Rise Seeking First Win over Dallas, First Road Win in Omaha - Grand Rapids Rise
- Four Valkyries Earn All-Star Selections Ahead of 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match in Orlando - Orlando Valkyries
- Atlanta Vibe's Edmond, Jones Named as 2026 MLV All-Stars - Atlanta Vibe
- The Teams Are Set MLV All-Stars Announced for Match on CBS - MLV
- Supernovas' Nuneviller, Londot Named 2026 MLV All-Stars - Omaha Supernovas
- Terry and Pittman-Nelson Named to MLV All-Star Rosters - Columbus Fury
- Hentz, Briggs-Romine Selected to 2026 MLV All-Star Match - Grand Rapids Rise
- San Diego Mojo Trio Named to 2026 MLV All-Star Match Roster - San Diego Mojo
- Ignite Land League-Best Five Players on MLV All-Star Roster; Libero Elena Scott Receives Most Votes in Fan Balloting - Indy Ignite
- Valentin-Anderson Gives Dallas Pulse Second Straight MLV Weekly Honor - Dallas Pulse
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