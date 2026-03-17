Terry and Pittman-Nelson Named to MLV All-Star Rosters

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Columbus Fury stars Raina Terry and Regan Pittman-Nelson have been selected to compete in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, the league announced Tuesday. The All-Star Match will take place in Orlando on Saturday, March 28 at noon ET and will be broadcast live on CBS network television and Paramount+ for the second straight season.

Celebrating the top MLV performers from this season, the event will bring together exciting talents from across the league, as elite players from around the nation and the world will descend on Addition Financial Arena.

The All-Star selections were determined through a combination of fan voting, player input, and league selection, recognizing athletes who have delivered exceptional performances and made a significant impact this year. Indy Ignite libero Elena Scott led all players in the fan voting, which saw more than 12,000 votes cast - a league record.

Every team is represented on the two 12-person rosters, led by the league-leading Indy Ignite with five players, followed by Dallas and Orlando with four apiece. The two squads will be led by a pair of volleyball coaching icons - Dan Meske of Louisville and Beth Launiere, longtime coach at the University of Utah.

Terry, who will play for Team Meske, is among the leading scorers in MLV this season and ranks third with 4.52 points per set and is fourth with 280 total points. The Marengo, Ohio native and Illinois graduate has scored double-digit points in 14 matches and has recorded six double-doubles. Terry has been a great all-around player and ranks second on the Fury with 33 blocks and is third on the team with 137 digs.

Pittman-Nelson, who is on Team Launiere, is the leading blocker in MLV with 41 total blocks and 0.77 blocks per set. The Spring Hill, Kansas native and Minnesota product is the Fury's second-leading scorer with 143 points this season. Pittman-Nelson has made an immediate impact after joining the Fury this season and has scored double-digit points in eight matches.

All-Star tickets are available via the league website tickets central page. For more information on the MLV All-Star Match along with the ticket availability, visit ProVolleyball.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026

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