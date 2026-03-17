Four Valkyries Earn All-Star Selections Ahead of 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match in Orlando

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Four Orlando Valkyries players have been named to play in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match set for Saturday, March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

Setter Chompoo Guedpard, outside hitter Charitie Luper, middle blocker Kaz Brown, and libero Teodora Pusić were each named to the 12-player All-Star rosters, which were determined through a combination of voting by MLV fans, coaches, and league officials. Guedpard and Brown will suit up for Team Launiere, while Luper and Pusić will compete for Team Meske.

Beth Launiere retired as the head coach of Utah volleyball after 36 seasons at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign as the all-time winningest coach (689-439) in program history, and the second-winningest head coach of any sport at the University of Utah.Building the program from the ground up, Launiere put the Utes on the map as a perennial top 25 program.

Dan Meske came off his first season at the University of Louisville, leading the team to a 26-7 record and NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. He took the reins after an eight-year stint as associate head coach, where the Cardinals earned a pair of national runner-up finishes, three national semifinals appearances, and four ACC titles.

Tickets for the MLV All-Star Match are available now at provolleyball.com. The match will be broadcast live on CBS at 12:00 p.m. ET, bringing national attention to the continued growth of professional volleyball. Last year's All-Star Match reached a peak viewership of 445,000.

"From record-setting fan voting to the remarkable depth of talent across these rosters, All-Star Weekend highlights the momentum behind Major League Volleyball and its place on the global stage," said Commissioner Jaime Weston. "In Orlando, fans will experience the passion of our athletes and the fierce competition that defines this league."

Each of Orlando's selections has earned All-Star recognition based on their strong performances during the 2026 season. Pusić currently leads the league with 265 digs and also paces all liberos with 75 assists. Brown ranks third in the league with 38 blocks, while Luper sits among the league's top offensive players, ranking seventh in kills (180), sixth in kills per set (3.40), and sixth in points per set (3.62). Guedpard ranks fifth in total assists (578) and fourth in assists per set (10.14).

The Valkyries are one of three teams with four or more All-Stars, with Dallas also having four players and the Indy Ignite leading the way with five selections.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026

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