Valentin-Anderson Gives Dallas Pulse Second Straight MLV Weekly Honor

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release









Dallas Pulse setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson

(Dallas Pulse) Dallas Pulse setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson(Dallas Pulse)

FRISCO, Texas - Leading the Dallas PULSE offense with efficiency, setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson has earned recognition as the latest Major League Volleyball Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports. It is the second straight week a Dallas player has been honored and the third time overall in 2026.

The native of Caguas, Puerto Rico guides the most efficient offense in MLV, as the PULSE leads the league in efficiency with a .279 mark. She has led Dallas to three consecutive sweeps as part of a four-match winning streak overall, the longest in team history.

The PULSE eclipsed the .300 team efficiency plateau in each match last week, the sixth and seventh times this year they have done so. Valentin-Anderson totaled 85 assists over the two matches last week as Dallas defeated Columbus and Atlanta by identical 3-0 scores. She added 15 digs, two aces, and three blocks over the two efforts.

The PULSE returns to action on Wednesday, March 18, when it travels to Grand Rapids. Fans interested in tickets to the match - or any match in Major League Volleyball - can purchase them via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026

Valentin-Anderson Gives Dallas Pulse Second Straight MLV Weekly Honor - Dallas Pulse

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