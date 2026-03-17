San Diego Mojo Trio Named to 2026 MLV All-Star Match Roster

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo will be represented by three players at the 2026 Major League Volleyball All-Star Match, as libero Shara Venegas, setter Marlie Monserez and middle blocker Marin Grote were selected to compete in the league's annual showcase on Saturday, March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

The selections mark second consecutive All-Star honors for Venegas and Grote, who are two of eight players earning repeat recognition, while Monserez earns her first career All-Star nod. A two-time All-League honoree, Monserez adds All-Star recognition to an already standout season.

All-Star selections were determined through a combination of fan voting, player input and league selection, recognizing athletes who have delivered exceptional performances and made a significant impact this season. Elena Scott of the Indy Ignite led all players in fan voting, which drew more than 12,000 votes, a league record. Each team is represented on the two 12-player rosters, led by the Ignite with five selections, followed by the Dallas Pulse and Orlando Valkyries with four apiece. The teams will be coached by volleyball icons Dan Meske and Beth Launiere.

Venegas anchors one of the league's top defensive units. The libero leads Major League Volleyball with 3.9 digs per set and ranks third in total digs (246), providing consistent serve receive and fueling San Diego's transition offense. She reached 1,000 career MLV digs in Orlando on Saturday, becoming just the second player in league history to achieve the milestone and the first to do so with a single team, cementing her status as one of the league's premier defensive players.

Monserez is putting together one of the most complete seasons among setters in the league. She ranks fourth in total assists (640) and sixth in assists per set (10.00) while also contributing defensively, sitting seventh in total digs (196) and 10th in digs per set (3.06). She has recorded 12 double-doubles this season, one shy of the Mojo single-season and career record. Monserez also ranks eighth in hitting percentage (.436) and leads the league in hitting efficiency (.406), underscoring her two-way impact as a distributor and attacker.

Grote has emerged as a key two-way contributor for San Diego, combining efficiency at the net with production from the service line. The middle blocker is tied for eighth in total blocks (27), ranks eighth in blocks per set (0.48), and is tied for eighth in service aces (11) with 0.20 aces per set. Grote's consistent presence in the middle has provided balance to the Mojo attack during the team's strong midseason stretch.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball All-Star Match will be played March 28 in Orlando and broadcast nationally on CBS and Paramount+ at 9 a.m. PT.

The Mojo return to action on Saturday, March 21 when they face the Dallas Pulse on the road at Comerica Center. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026

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