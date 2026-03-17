Hentz, Briggs-Romine Selected to 2026 MLV All-Star Match

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise libero Morgan Hentz and outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine have been selected to play in the 2026 AdventHealth Major League Volleyball All-Star Match, the league announced Tuesday.

The star-studded match will be played at noon on Saturday, March 28, at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, and will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

Hentz and Briggs-Romine will compete on Team Launiere, led by longtime University of Utah head coach Beth Launiere. Team Launiere will face Team Meske, coached by University of Louisville head coach Dan Meske.

The selection marks Hentz's second MLV All-Star honor and the first for Briggs-Romine.

Hentz joined Grand Rapids on Feb. 13 in a trade with the Omaha Supernovas and has appeared in seven matches (25 sets) with the Rise. She has totaled 106 digs (4.24 per set) and 27 assists during that stretch. Grand Rapids is 4-3 since her arrival, including three wins against her former MLV teams - twice against Atlanta and once against Omaha. Hentz currently ranks second in the league with 263 digs this season.

Briggs-Romine leads Grand Rapids in points (216), kills (191) and double-doubles (10) this year. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter is averaging 13.6 kills and 13.1 digs per match while adding 19 blocks, seven assists and six aces across 14 matches (54 sets). She has recorded double-digit kills in 16 consecutive matches dating back to the 2025 season. Briggs-Romine ranks among the Rise's all-time leaders in several categories, holding the franchise record with 20 double-doubles while sitting second in points (476) and third in both kills (417) and digs (423).

The two all-star coaches have combined for well over 1,000 career victories as head and assistant coaches, with reputations as some of the best in college sports.

Launiere retired following the 2025 season after 36 years as head coach at Utah, finishing with a 689-439 record as the winningest coach in program history. Meske is coming off his first season as Louisville's head coach. He took the reins after an eight-year stint as associate head coach, during which the Cardinals earned a pair of national runner-up finishes, three national semifinals appearances, and four ACC titles.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026

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