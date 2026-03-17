Four Dallas Pulse Players Named 2026 AdventHealth All-Stars

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Major League Volleyball announced today that four Dallas PULSE players - outside hitters Mimi Colyer and Sofia Maldonado Diaz, setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson, and middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk - have been selected to compete in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on Saturday, March 28, at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, at 11 a.m. CT / 12 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

All-Star selections were determined through a combination of fan voting, player input, and league selection, recognizing athletes who have delivered exceptional performances and made a significant impact this season.

Each team is represented on the two 12-player rosters, led by Indy Ignite with five selections, followed by Dallas and Orlando with four apiece. The teams will be coached by two volleyball standouts: Dan Meske of Louisville and Beth Launiere, longtime head coach at the University of Utah.

Colyer, the first overall pick in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft and the first selection in franchise history, has been a force in her rookie campaign. She leads the league in total points (299) and total kills (267), averaging 4.75 points and 4.42 kills per set. She set the league's season high for kills (23) and points (24) in a three-set match, recorded at Columbus on February 14, marks that rank second all-time in MLV history. The Oregon product earned the franchise's first MLV Player of the Week honor after posting 19 points and 18 kills on a .400 hitting percentage in a road win over Orlando on March 7.

Maldonado Diaz, who leads the league in both kills per set (4.40) and points per set (4.97), has recorded double-digit kills in 14 matches this season. The Guadalajara, Mexico native set team and career highs with 31 points and 30 kills on a .312 clip in a five-set victory at Omaha (Feb. 12), tying for the second-most kills in a match in MLV history. She is coming off an impressive week, totaling 15 kills and a .312 hitting percentage against Columbus on March 13, followed by 19 kills on a .429 clip against Atlanta on March 15. Alongside Colyer, the pair has formed one of the league's most prolific offensive duos this season.

Valentin-Anderson has quarterbacked the league's most efficient offense this season. Dallas leads MLV in team hitting percentage (.279) and has surpassed the .300 mark in seven matches. The Puerto Rican Olympian leads the league in total assists (716) and assists per set (12.11), while adding 3.48 digs per set (fourth in MLV) and recording 13 double-doubles. The reigning MLV Player of the Week totaled 85 assists across two matches last week, leading Dallas to back-to-back sweeps of Columbus and Atlanta, extending its winning streak to four matches and a .300 hitting percentage in both contests.

Van Buskirk is a dominant presence at the net, ranking second in Major League Volleyball in total blocks (40), fourth in hitting efficiency (.356), and second in kill percentage (50.6%), helping power a PULSE front line that is tied for first in total blocks and ranks second in blocks per set (2.63). The Team Canada member is coming off a standout week, highlighted by a season-high 13 kills on a .611 hitting percentage against Columbus on March 13. She followed with 10 kills on a .571 clip against Atlanta on March 15 and totaled four blocks across the two matches.

Dallas returns to action on the road Wednesday, March 18, against the Grand Rapids Rise at Van Andel Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CT, and the match will stream on Victory+. Tickets are available.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 17, 2026

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