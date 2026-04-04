Balanced Effort Powers Mojo to Road Sweep in Columbus

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The San Diego Mojo recorded a straight-sets sweep of the Columbus Fury on Friday night at Nationwide Arena, winning 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 to move back into playoff position.

Grace Loberg paced the Mojo with 15 points, totaling a match-high 13 kills on 30 swings for a .433 hitting percentage while adding two aces and nine blocks. Her performance pushed her season total to 13 aces, tying the single-season franchise record. Maya Tabron added 11 kills, nine digs and three assists, while surpassing Ronika Stone and Kendra Dahlke (385) to become the Mojo's all-time leader in career kills with 388.

Setter Marlie Monserez directed the offense with a match-high 32 assists and seven digs. Monserez also became just the second player in league history to surpass 2,500 career assists, reaching 2,526.

Middle blockers Taylor Sandbothe and Marin Grote anchored the net, with Sandbothe posting a season-high four blocks along with nine points, and Grote adding five kills on a .556 hitting percentage with three blocks.

Jovana Brakočević contributed eight kills, two aces and one block, while Share Venegas led the team with 11 digs.

As a team, San Diego totaled seven service aces, tied for the second-most in a match in franchise history and the most in a three-set match.

San Diego jumped out early in the opening set, building a 10-4 lead following a Loberg ace. Columbus responded to tie the set at 13-13 and later evened the score at 24-24 before the Mojo closed it out on consecutive kills from Loberg and Tabron.

The second set featured multiple lead changes, with neither team able to create separation. Columbus briefly led late, 19-18, before a Tabron kill gave San Diego the advantage for good at 22-21. The Mojo secured the set with back-to-back kills from Sandbothe and a finishing swing from Tabron.

Columbus took an early 4-1 lead in the third set, but San Diego responded and moved ahead 9-8 on a Grote ace. The teams traded points until a Morgan Lewis block sparked a decisive five-point run that gave the Mojo a 24-19 edge. After a Mojo hitting error, Loberg sealed the sweep with her 13th kill of the night.

With the win, San Diego improved to 9-10 on the season and moved into fourth place in the league standings, while Columbus fell to 4-15. The victory marked the Mojo's second sweep of the season and extended their all-time series lead over the Fury to 10-1.

San Diego returns home to open a three-match homestand on Sunday, April 5, against the Dallas Pulse featuring a one-of-a-kind Shara Venegas Bobblehead for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. First serve is set for 5 p.m. at Viejas Arena. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 3, 2026

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