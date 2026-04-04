San Diego Mojo Secure Straight-Set Victory over Columbus Fury with Late-Set Rallies

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury were defeated by the San Diego Mojo in straight sets, 26-24, 25-21, 25-20, despite strong offensive efforts on Friday at Nationwide Arena.

Outside hitter Raina Terry finished as the team's leading scorer with 12 kills, four blocks, and an ace. Setter Audrey Pak finished the game with a double-double with 31 assists and 10 digs.

"I thought we showed a lot of fight and a lot of grit. We just ran up short at the end in most of the sets," head coach Angel Perez said. "I think we had a really nice week of training, and I thought we deserved another victory today at home. But hey, that's the nature of sports, and take what we have and keep building for the next game on Sunday."

Terry opened the first set with a kill to tie the set at one. Columbus later won a successful challenge, reducing the deficit to 4-2. Terry contributed another kill to bring the score to 6-3, but San Diego established a 10-4 lead, prompting a Fury timeout.

Following the timeout, outside hitter Akasha Anderson recorded consecutive kills. Columbus narrowed the gap further with blocks from middle blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson and Terry. San Diego attack errors allowed the Fury to reduce the deficit to 12-11, and two additional errors tied the set at 13. Kills from Anderson, middle blocker Rachel Gomez, and outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge brought Columbus level at 16. However, San Diego responded with a 3-0 run to establish a 21-18 lead.

Columbus mounted a late rally, led by three kills and a block from Terry, as both teams traded points to keep the set tied at 24. San Diego concluded the set with a 2-0 run to secure a 26-24 victory.

The second set was closely contested in the early stages, with kills from setter Pak, Terry, Anderson, and Hodge keeping Columbus competitive in the set. Consecutive kills by Terry and Anderson gave the Fury an 8-7 lead, but San Diego responded with a four-point run to take an 11-8 advantage. Columbus answered with a kill from Hodge, a successful challenge, and both a kill and a block from Pittman-Nelson to tie the set at 12.

San Diego held a 16-14 lead at the media timeout. A block from Gomez and kills from Hodge, Terry, and Anderson enabled Columbus to tie the set at 18 and subsequently take a 19-18 lead. Terry added another kill for a 20-19 advantage, but San Diego finished the set with a four-point run to win 25-21.

Columbus began the third set with a 4-1 lead, supported by a kill from Terry, a block from Hodge, and a kill from Pittman-Nelson. San Diego responded to tie the set at seven, and both teams exchanged points throughout the remainder of the set.

After San Diego entered the media timeout with a 16-15 lead, Pak recorded a block to tie the set at 16. Walker and Hodge contributed kills, and a block from Terry gave Columbus a 19-18 advantage. However, the Mojo finished the set with a 7-1 run, overcoming two Fury timeouts to secure a 25-20 victory and complete the sweep.

Up Next

The Columbus Fury will host the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. EST at Nationwide Arena. To purchase tickets, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 3, 2026

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