Fury Come up Short in Five-Setter to Vibe

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Raina Terry put together an incredible performance, with a career-high 30 kills and 20 digs, but the Columbus Fury dropped a thrilling five-setter, 25-21, 17-25, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14, to the Atlanta Vibe on Friday at Nationwide Arena.

Terry set new career highs for kills and digs and came up just short of the MLV kills record, while also adding four blocks, and one service ace. The Marengo, Ohio native also had a career-high 73 total attacks and still managed to hit .301.

In addition to the incredible match, Terry surpassed a career milestone with more than 500 career kills in her two-year Major League Volleyball.

"I love our resilience," head coach Angel Perez. "We have been playing better as of late and kudos to our players for wanting to get better and wanting to work hard. I am proud of our effort, grit and resilience that we showed today. I think we showed the city a team they can be proud of."

Audrey Pak also had another career night, dishing out 48 assists and adding 12 digs and one kill.

Rachel Gomez had a season-high nine kills, while hitting .333 in the match. Megan Lush added eight kills and 19 digs, while Brianna Ford had six kills and 12 digs.

Kamaile Hiapo finished with 24 digs and five assists, her fifth match with 20-plus digs.

Columbus put together an outstanding first set, hitting .316 with four blocks on the way to a 25-21 win. Terry was particularly strong, finishing with nine kills, seven digs and two blocks. They Fury held the Vibe to a .154 hitting percentage during the opening set.

Atlanta bounced back in the second set to even up the match with a 25-17 win. The Vibe held the Fury to a .114 hitting percentage, while hitting .395 in the set.

The Vibe kept their momentum going into the third set and cruised to a 25-16 win to take the lead in the match.

The Columbus Fury stormed back in the fourth set and led from start to finish to win it 25-23 and send the match to a fifth set. Atlanta rallied late from a big deficit to make it close before the Fury closed it out.

The fifth set was thrilling and back-and-forth all the way until the end, as the Vibe pulled out a 16-14 win. Terry continued her dominant performance and had six kills in the fifth set but the Fury were unable to finish off the Vibe.

Up Next

The Fury head back on the road after four-consecutive home matches to face the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the match live on the Roku Channel.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 10, 2026

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