Atlanta Vibe Top Columbus Fury 3-2 in Thriller

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe topped the Columbus Fury in a five-set thriller 3-2 on the road Friday to snap a three match losing skid.

The Vibe attacking trio of Outside Hitter Leah Edmond, Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones and Outside Hitter Taylor Smith were clutch in a crucial win for the Vibe to remain in the thick of the postseason hunt.

Edmond and Smith both scored double-doubles in the victory. Smith racked up 15 kills, a career-high 22 digs and two blocks. Edmond scored 16 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Jones co-led the Vibe in kills with 16 of her own to go with eight digs.

Columbus took the early 1-0 lead with a 25-21 win in the first set.

Atlanta cruised to a 25-17 win in the second set to make it 1-1. The Vibe closed the set out on a 7-1 run keyed through Smith's five kills.

The Vibe kept rolling in the third set to take the 2-1 match lead through a 25-16 win margin. Jones scored five kills in the third to lead the Vibe.

Atlanta scored five straight points to stave off Columbus' repeat chances at the set point in the fourth, but the Fury finally scored the decisive point in a 25-23 win to make it 2-2.

The team's battled in the fifth and final set over every point until a thunderous Jones kill secured the 16-14 win for the Vibe and overall victory.

Atlanta Setter Averi Carlson conducted the Vibe's offense with precision to the tune of 44 assists, eight digs, a block and an ace for her 11th match of the season with 40 or more assists.

Middle Blockers Maggie Mendelson (six blocks, six digs, six kills, all career-highs) and Phoebe Awoleye (five kills, four blocks) anchored the Vibe with strong defensive performances at the net to go with 18 diving digs for Libero Elli McKissock.

Atlanta continues the road trip Sunday at 3 PM ET at the Indy Ignite.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 10, 2026

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