Mojo Fall in Five to League-Leading Indy Despite Strong Defensive Effort

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo fell in five sets to league-leading Indy, 25-20, 19-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9, Thursday night at Viejas Arena.

The loss snapped San Diego's three-match winning streak as the Mojo dropped to 10-11. Indy improved to 17-4 and became the first team to clinch a spot in the Major League Volleyball Championship. The match marked San Diego's sixth five-set match of the season and second straight. The Mojo are now 4-2 in five-set matches this year.

San Diego finished with 17 blocks, tied for the third-most in a match in franchise history.

Grace Loberg led the Mojo with 20 points on 16 kills, two aces and two blocks while adding 16 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. Her two aces extended her season total to a franchise-record 16.

Marin Grote had six blocks, tied for eighth-most in team history, and added nine kills for 15 points. Taylor Sandbothe added a season-high 13 points, seven kills and five blocks with one ace. Allison Jacobs finished with a career-high 12 points and 11 kills, with one block and six digs. Morgan Lewis added 10 points off the bench with seven kills, two blocks and one ace.

Setter Marlie Monserez had her 16th double-double of the season with 47 assists and 14 digs, and libero Shara Venegas added 16 digs.

Indy took the opening set 25-20 after building an early lead and holding off a late San Diego push that cut into the margin. The Mojo responded in the second set, using improved passing and balanced scoring to even the match with a 25-19 win.

San Diego took control of the third set with a midframe surge, including a 6-0 run, to erase an early deficit and secure a 25-22 win. Indy answered in the fourth, jumping out quickly and maintaining control late to win 25-19 and force a fifth set.

Indy carried that momentum into the decisive set, opening with a 6-0 run and closing out the match 15-9.

San Diego wraps up its homestand Saturday, April 11, against the Orlando Valkyries at Viejas Arena. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. The match will mark the Mojo's third in seven days. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 10, 2026

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