Childress Named Assistant Coach for 2026 U.S. Women's U21 National Team

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - San Diego Mojo head coach Alisha Childress has been named an assistant coach for the 2026 U.S. Women's U21 National Team, USA Volleyball announced.

The U21 squad will compete at the 2026 NORCECA Women's U21 Pan American Cup.

Childress has guided San Diego to an 11-11 record this season and into third place in the MLV standings entering the final six matches. After opening the year 1-6, the Mojo have rebounded to go 10-5 over their last 15 matches and are in position to secure one of four spots in the MLV Championships.

Training for the U21 Pan American Cup is scheduled for June 26 through July 5 in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of the competition set for July 7-12. The event will be held at Covelli Center on the campus of Ohio State University, where athletes will compete in front of a home crowd.

Childress previously served as an assistant coach with the U.S. Women's National Team during the 2018 Pan American Cup, helping lead the United States to a gold medal with a comeback victory over the host Dominican Republic.

As a player, Childress directed the U.S. offense for six years and helped lead Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, earning Best Setter honors. She was also named Best Setter of the 2016 NORCECA Olympic Qualification Tournament, guiding the United States to gold and a berth in the Rio Games.

A two-time USA Volleyball Indoor Athlete of the Year in 2013 and 2014, Childress won gold medals in three consecutive FIVB World Grand Prix Finals from 2010-12 and at the 2014 FIVB World Championship. She also earned Best Setter honors at the 2010 and 2013 FIVB World Grand Prix, as well as at the 2014 World Championship.

The 2026 NORCECA Women's U21 Pan American Cup will feature top junior national teams from across the region and serve as a key development opportunity for the next generation of international players.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 13, 2026

Childress Named Assistant Coach for 2026 U.S. Women's U21 National Team - San Diego Mojo

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