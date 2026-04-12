Mojo Surge Continues with Five-Set Win over Orlando

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo continued their late-season push Saturday night, outlasting Orlando in a five-set battle, 25-21, 15-26, 25-13, 23-25, 15-13, at Viejas Arena to secure their team-record eighth home win of the season.

With the win, San Diego improved to 11-11 and remains in playoff position in third place, while also continuing a strong stretch that has seen the Mojo go 10-5 over their last 15 matches. Orlando falls to 10-12 and sits in fifth place with six matches remaining in the regular season.

Allison Jacobs provided a spark off the bench, entering in the third set and finishing with 12 kills on .440 hitting, adding three blocks, one ace and six digs for a team-high 16 points. Grace Loberg recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 10 kills and a team-high 20 digs. San Diego also set a team record with 103 digs in the match, the third 100-dig performance of the season.

Taylor Sandbothe delivered her most complete performance of the season, totaling six kills, five blocks for the second straight match, an ace and a season-high 10 digs to finish with 12 points. Morgan Lewis added 10 kills on .333 hitting after entering in the second set, while setter Marlie Monserez notched her 17th double-double with 43 assists and 18 digs. Libero Shara Venegas contributed 17 digs and five assists.

San Diego set the tone early in the opening frame, jumping out to a 4-0 lead and maintaining control behind efficient offense and strong net play. Orlando trimmed the deficit late, but a key block from Sandbothe and a set-clinching kill from Loberg secured a 25-21 win.

Orlando responded in the second set, using an early run to take control and keep San Diego out of rhythm. The Mojo were unable to recover as Orlando evened the match with a 25-16 set win.

The turning point came in the third set, when San Diego delivered its most dominant stretch of the night. The Mojo raced to a 5-1 lead and controlled the tempo throughout, fueled by Jacobs' impact and strong play at the net from Sandbothe. San Diego hit efficiently and limited Orlando's chances in a commanding 25-13 win.

The fourth set was tightly contested, featuring 10 ties and multiple lead changes. San Diego built an early advantage, but Orlando responded with a mid-set surge and executed late to edge the Mojo 25-23 and force a deciding fifth set.

In the final frame, San Diego once again started fast, using a Sandbothe kill and block to build early momentum. The Mojo extended the lead to 6-1 behind aggressive swings from Lewis and Loberg before Orlando mounted a late push. San Diego held steady down the stretch, and Loberg sealed the match with a kill for a 15-13 victory.

In the third match of a three-game homestand, all decided in five sets, San Diego improved to 5-2 in five-set matches this season.

San Diego now heads on the road for a two-match swing, traveling to Atlanta on Friday, April 17, before facing Orlando on Sunday, April 19. Friday's match will air locally on KUSI at 4 p.m. PT, and fans are invited to gather at Gossip Grill(1220 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103) for an official watch party.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 11, 2026

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