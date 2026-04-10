Game Preview: Orlando Valkyries at San Diego Mojo: April 11, 2026

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Game 22: Orlando Valkyries (10-11) at San Diego Mojo (10-11)

Sunday, April 11, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

PROMOTION: MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND

Tickets

Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on Samsung TV + and stream on YouTube.

Jesse Ough (play-by-play) and Kelly Burke (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCH NOTES | STATS

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Playoff Race Deadlocked at the Top of the Bubble: Saturday's matchup features two evenly matched teams as both the San Diego Mojo and Orlando Valkyries enter at 10-11 and tied for fourth place in the Major League Volleyball standings. Orlando holds a slight edge in league points, 30-28.

Season Series Swinging Through Orlando Early: Orlando leads the all-time series 6-4 and has won both meetings this season, including one at Viejas Arena and one in Orlando. Saturday marks the second matchup in San Diego, with the teams set to meet again April 19 in Orlando to close the regular-season series.

Familiar Foes in a Tight Series Race: With two meetings already decided and one more still to come, both teams enter with full familiarity and no margin for error. Saturday serves as a key swing game that could shape both the season series and final playoff positioning.

Strength-on-Strength Matchup Defines Battle: San Diego brings the league's top defense, leading in digs per set (17.35) and ranking third in opponent hitting efficiency (.221), while also sitting fourth in blocks per set (2.32). Orlando counters with the league's most dangerous serving unit, leading in total aces (103) and aces per set (1.24), setting up a high-pressure matchup between ball control and service aggression.

High Stakes in Final Stretch of Regular Season: With both teams firmly in the playoff race and only a handful of matches remaining, Saturday's result carries significant postseason implications. The winner gains a critical edge in seeding and momentum ahead of the final regular-season meeting later this month.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Look to Bounce Back in Homestand Finale: San Diego enters Saturday's matchup at 10-11 following a five-set battle against league-leading Indy. The Mojo have now played six five-set matches this season, going 4-2, and will close a stretch of three matches in seven days as they host Orlando at Viejas Arena.

League's Top Defense Continues to Lead Identity: San Diego leads Major League Volleyball in digs per set (17.35), nearly a full dig ahead of Grand Rapids (16.61), and also paces the league in total digs with 1,475 across 85 sets. The Mojo rank third in opponent hitting efficiency (.221) and continue to pair their back-row dominance with strong net play, sitting fourth in total blocks (197) and blocks per set (2.32).

Venegas Anchors Elite Back Row: Libero Shara Venegas ranks second in the league in total digs (326) and third in digs per set (3.88). She recorded 16 digs in Thursday's match against Indy and remains the centerpiece of San Diego's league-best defensive unit.

Monserez Driving Tempo and Efficiency: Setter Marlie Monserez ranks third in total assists (851) and fifth in assists per set (10.01), while also contributing 256 digs (7th) and 3.01 digs per set (10th). She leads the league in hitting efficiency (42.1%) and ranks fifth in hitting percentage (45.1%), continuing to guide a balanced and efficient offense.

Loberg's All-Around Production: Outside hitter Grace Loberg ranks seventh in total points (280) and eighth in points per set (3.50), while also ranking seventh in total kills (231). She is sixth in total aces (16) and seventh in aces per set (0.20), while adding 249 digs (8th; 3.11 per set) to remain one of the league's most complete players.

Grote Anchoring the Net: Middle blocker Marin Grote ranks sixth in total blocks (41) and eighth in blocks per set (0.53), while also sitting tied for ninth in total aces (13). She is coming off a six-block performance against Indy and continues to be a key presence on both sides of the ball.

Front-Line Balance Key for Mojo: San Diego showcased its depth in the match against Indy, with four players finishing in double figures in points and 17 total blocks. With contributions across the lineup and the league's top defense, the Mojo will look to convert that balance into a result against Orlando.

ORLANDO VALKYRIES OUTLOOK

Defending Champions Back in Playoff Position: The Orlando Valkyries enter Saturday's matchup at 10-11 and currently hold fourth place, the final playoff spot, after going 2-2 over their last four matches. Orlando is coming off a four-set win over Atlanta out of the All-Star break, a result that helped reestablish momentum in a tightly contested postseason race.

Abercrombie Returns to the Lineup: Reigning league MVP Brittany Abercrombie has recently returned after missing extended time due to injury and is beginning to regain form. She posted 16 kills on a .289 hitting percentage in the win over Atlanta, adding a major boost to Orlando's offensive ceiling.

Balanced Attack Finding Rhythm: Orlando delivered one of its most efficient offensive performances of the season in its last match, hitting .287 as a team. Charitie Luper led the way with 22 kills and ranks ninth in the league in total kills (215) and fifth in kills per set (3.41), while Chompoo Guedpard directs the offense with 667 total assists (6th) and 9.96 assists per set (6th).

League's Most Dangerous Serving Team: The Valkyries lead Major League Volleyball in both total aces (103) and aces per set (1.24) across 83 sets. Natalie Foster leads the league with 47 aces and 0.63 aces per set, while also ranking fourth in hitting efficiency (.350) and seventh in hitting percentage (.433).

Strong Front-Row Presence: Foster also contributes at the net alongside Kaz Brown, who is tied for fourth in total blocks (42) and ranks third in blocks per set (0.61), giving Orlando a consistent presence in the middle.

Defense Anchored by Pušić: Libero Teodora Pušić ranks fifth in the league in total digs (288) and is tied for fifth in digs per set (3.47), helping anchor a defense that held Atlanta to a .151 hitting percentage in its last outing.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 10, 2026

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