Venegas Named MLV Player of the Week After Record Defensive Performance

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - Libero Shara Venegas anchored the San Diego Mojo back row in a perfect 2-0 week and has been named the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports, the league office announced Tuesday.

It marks the second Player of the Week honor of Venegas' career, as she also earned the accolade during the final week of last season. She becomes the second Mojo player to receive the honor this season, joining Marlie Monserez, and is the first player in franchise history to earn multiple Player of the Week awards. Overall, five Mojo players have combined for six weekly honors across the team's three seasons of play.

Venegas played a pivotal role in extending San Diego's win streak to three matches and pushing the team into playoff position during a critical stretch of the season.

The native of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico capped the week with a standout performance in Sunday's five-set victory over Dallas, as San Diego snapped the Pulse's eight-match winning streak. Venegas totaled 28 digs, averaging 5.6 per set, along with three assists. Her dig total marked the second-highest single-match total in franchise history and tied for the most digs in a five-set match by any league player this season. She added a 2.60 passing grade with a 70% good pass rate, helping the Mojo match a team record with 101 digs in the win.

Two days earlier, Venegas helped guide San Diego to a road sweep of the Columbus Fury on April 3, finishing with 11 digs and four assists across three sets. She averaged 3.67 digs and 1.33 assists per set while posting a 2.57 passing grade and a 57% good pass rate. The Mojo offense thrived off her serve receive, hitting .375 in the match.

Across the week, Venegas averaged 4.88 digs and 0.88 assists per set, delivering consistent, high-level play in both serve receive and defense. Her efforts were instrumental in San Diego's balanced attack and overall efficiency during the two-match stretch.

The Mojo completed a quick turnaround following the Columbus win, traveling back to San Diego on Saturday before earning Sunday's victory to improve their home record to seven wins, tying a single-season franchise mark.

San Diego continues its homestand Thursday, April 9, when it hosts first-place Indy at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 7, 2026

Venegas Named MLV Player of the Week After Record Defensive Performance - San Diego Mojo

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