Valkyries Unable to Complete Late Comeback in Five Set Loss to San Diego

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







SAN DIEGO, Cal. - The Orlando Valkyries fought all the way to the finish line but couldn't quite complete the comeback in a five-set loss against San Diego, falling 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 13-25, 25-23, 13-15).

In a defensive battle, both teams would finish hitting under .200 on the night. San Diego, the league leader in digs, kept Orlando off balance all match long, extending rallies and forcing the Valkyries out of system. San Diego's high-energy defense made every point a grind for Orlando, causing them into 25 attack errors (11 errors and 14 blocks).

Despite the high number of errors on the offensive end, one bright spot came when Orlando needed it most in set four. With their backs against the wall down 2-1, the offense exploded hitting .317, as five Valkyries (Brittany Abercrombie, Lindsey Vander Weide, Charitie Luper, Kaz Brown and Natalie Foster) all had two or more kills.

The offensive outburst really came together in part due to an Orlando defense that kept them in it. The Valkyries combined for 13 blocks, 100 digs as a team, and forced the Mojo into 23 attack errors overall.

"They made it really hard for us at times to put the ball on the floor and kudos to them for executing tonight," head coach Amy Pauly stated. "We'll get back to it in the gym this week and be ready for Omaha come Thursday."

Notes:

Charitie Luper led both teams with 13 kills on the night

Allison Jacobs came off the bench for San Diego and provided 12 kills, hitting .370

Both Brittany Abercrombie and Charitie Luper each recorded 21 digs.

Orlando had 17 service errors to San Diego's 14

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (10-12) vs. Omaha Supernovas (11-12) | Thursday, April 16, 7:00 p.m. ET | Addition Financial Arena| ROKU Sports Channel







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 11, 2026

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