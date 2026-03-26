Orlando Adds Opposite Hitter Zoe Weatherington

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release









Opposite hitter Zoe Weatherington with with Atenienses de Manatí

(Orlando Valkyries, Credit: Atenienses de ManatÃ­) Opposite hitter Zoe Weatherington with with Atenienses de Manatí(Orlando Valkyries, Credit: Atenienses de ManatÃ­)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball Champions, have signed opposite hitter Zoe Weatherington to the active roster.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Weatherington brings three seasons of international professional experience to Orlando. Weatherington was drafted to the San Diego Mojo in the fifth round (No. 30 overall) of the 2023 inaugural draft, but she opted to make her professional debut in with Atenienses de Manatí in Puerto Rico, where she was named best scorer of the Puerto Rican league. She then joined AEK Athens in Greece for the 2024-25 season. Following her time in Greece, Weatherington went to South Korea to compete for the Gwangju Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers during the 2025-26 season.

Weatherington began her collegiate career at the University of Utah in 2019, competing for three seasons with the Utes before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2022 campaign, where she closed out her final two years.

As a freshman in 2019, she earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors after recording 298 kills in her freshman campaign. After her sophomore season was shortened due to injury in 2020, she returned strong in 2021, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention while finishing third on the team with 277 kills, averaging 2.45 kills per set and was one of three Utes to play in every set of the season, while starting 29 of 31 matches.

She elevated her game following her move to Penn State in 2022, appearing in 34 matches and tallying 306 kills during her senior season. Weatherington returned for a fifth year in 2023, playing a key role in leading the Nittany Lions to a regional semifinal appearance.

She will wear No. 26 with the Valkyries this season. As an additional roster move, the Valkyries have placed outside hitter Hannah Maddux on short-term injured reserve. The roster now stands at 15 active roster spots.

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Opposite hitter Zoe Weatherington with with Atenienses de Manatí

(Atenienses de ManatÃ­)







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 26, 2026

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