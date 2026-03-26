Tabron Powers Mojo Comeback in Four-Set Win over Omaha

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo used a spark off the bench from Maya Tabron and a record-setting night from Marlie Monserez to rally past the Omaha Supernovas in four sets, 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20, on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena.

The win snapped a three-match losing skid for San Diego, which improved to 8-10 overall and 6-3 at home. The Mojo have now won five of their last six matches at Viejas Arena, including two against Omaha, and improved to 5-1 all-time at home in the series. The Supernovas saw their three-match winning streak end and fell to 10-10.

Monserez orchestrated the offense with 45 assists and added 11 digs for her sixth consecutive double-double and 14th of the season, setting new franchise records for both single-season and career double-doubles. She also chipped in three kills and is now six assists shy of 2,500 for her MLV career.

Tabron proved to be the turning point, coming off the bench in the second set and changing the match. She finished with a team-high 18 points on 17 kills while hitting .382 and adding 10 digs for her fifth double-double of the season.

Jovana Brakoèević added 15 points with 13 kills, two blocks and 10 digs, while Grave Loberg (11 kills) and Marin Grote (10 kills, .588 hitting, three blocks) rounded out a balanced offensive effort that saw four Mojo players reach double figures in kills. Libero Shara Venegas anchored the back line with a co-match-high 17 digs.

Omaha controlled the opening set from the start, jumping out to an early lead and steadily pulling away behind strong serving and clean attacking. The Supernovas created separation midway through the frame and cruised to a 25-16 win, holding the Mojo to limited offensive rhythm.

The match shifted in the second set when Tabron entered and immediately made an impact. After Omaha grabbed an early lead, Tabron sparked a response with a kill and an ace to put San Diego in front. The teams traded runs throughout a tightly contested set, with neither side able to create much separation. Tabron delivered repeatedly in key moments, recording seven kills in the frame while hitting .467. With the score tied late, San Diego executed down the stretch, and Brakoèević closed the set with a kill to secure a 25-23 win and even the match.

Riding that momentum, the Mojo took control early in the third set. San Diego opened on a 4-0 run and never relinquished control, with Tabron and Brakoèević powering the offense while Grote dominated in the middle. The Mojo extended the lead behind efficient hitting and strong defensive play, cruising to a 25-16 win to take a 2-1 advantage.

In the fourth set, Omaha kept things close early, but San Diego gradually asserted control behind its front-row presence. Grote was a force at the net with key blocks during a mid-set run that created separation, while Tabron continued to deliver from both the front and back row. The Mojo pushed the lead into the late stages and closed out the match at 25-20 following an Omaha service error.

San Diego returns to action on Friday, April 3, with a road match against the Columbus Fury at 4 p.m. PT. The Mojo will then open a three-match homestand on Sunday, April 5, against the Dallas Pulse at 4 p.m. PT. Tickets for Mojo home matches are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.