Jacobs Sparks Mojo, But Dallas Secures Four-Set Win

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







FRISCO, Texas - A third-set surge sparked by rookie Allison Jacobs was not enough to carry the San Diego Mojo past the Dallas Pulse, as San Diego fell, 25-22, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17, on Saturday at Comerica Center.

Jacobs delivered a breakout performance off the bench, entering at the start of the third set and igniting the Mojo offense. The rookie outside hitter posted career highs with 11 points and nine kills on a .500 hitting percentage, adding two blocks and three digs. She recorded seven of her kills in the third set alone after entering the match with just six kills on the season.

Setter Marlie Monserez guided the offense with her 13th double-double of the year, tying the franchise's single-season and career marks. She finished with 27 assists, 15 digs and four points, including two service aces.

Jovana Brakoèević led the Mojo with 13 points on 10 kills while adding three blocks. With four kills on the night, Grace Loberg became the fifth player in franchise history to reach 200 kills with the Mojo.

Dallas controlled the early tempo, using a quick start in the opening set to build a 7-3 lead. San Diego chipped away behind Brakoèević and a late block from Taylor Sandbothe, pulling within one at 19-18, but the Pulse answered with a decisive run to close out the set.

The Pulse carried that momentum into the second, breaking open a tight frame with a 6-0 run to take a 14-8 advantage. San Diego was unable to recover as Dallas pushed its lead to two sets with a 25-17 win.

The Mojo found life in the third. A Monserez ace gave San Diego its first lead of the match, and Jacobs quickly made her presence felt. Her aggressive swing fueled a 9-3 start, and even after Dallas rallied to tie the set at 12-12, the Mojo responded behind Jacobs' hot hand. She scored four kills during a key mid-set stretch that helped San Diego regain control and cruise to a 25-18 win.

Dallas quickly shut the door in the fourth. The Pulse raced out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back, stretching the margin to 16-7 at the technical timeout. San Diego made a late push behind a Monserez ace and a Jacobs block, but Dallas maintained control to secure its sixth straight victory.

San Diego dropped to 7-10 on the season, while Dallas won their sixth straight to move to 14-5.

The Mojo returns home Wednesday, March 25, to face the Omaha Supernovas at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 21, 2026

Jacobs Sparks Mojo, But Dallas Secures Four-Set Win - San Diego Mojo

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